The Houston Texans' brutal offensive performance on "Monday Night Football" took a turn for the worse in the fourth quarter, when star wide receiver Nico Collins left the game with a concussion. He was initially ruled questionable to return, and then he walked to the locker room shortly thereafter.

The injury occurred when Collins went up for a contested catch against Josh Jobe, who broke up the pass. Collins' head snapped back and hit the turf hard when he landed, and he immediately grabbed for his head. The team's medical staff tended to him immediately.

Collins, 26, had a breakout 2023 with 80 receptions for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns. He followed that up 68 catches for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024 even though he missed time with a hamstring injury, and he earned his first Pro Bowl selection.

Collins, much like Houston's offense as a whole, got off to a slow start in 2025, but he had started to come on strong with a touchdown in three of his previous four games. The Texans have leaned heavily on Collins this season with Christian Kirk missing time due to injury; Xavier Hutchinson has seen increased playing time, and rookie Jaylin Noel and Jayden Higgins would do the same should Collins miss extended time.

The Texans were trailing 27-12 when Collins got injured, with their only touchdown coming when Will Anderson Jr. strip-sacked Sam Darnold it the end zone and recovered the ball.