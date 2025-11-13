It will again be Davis Mills under center for the Houston Texans this week, as coach DeMeco Ryans ruled out C.J. Stroud for Sunday's showdown with the Tennessee Titans due to the concussion he suffered during the Week 9 loss vs. the Denver Broncos. Stroud has not participated in practice since suffering the concussion on Nov. 2.

Mills led the Texans to a 36-29 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, where Houston scored 26 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win its fourth game of the season. It was Mills' first win as a starter since Week 18 in 2022. In the victory, he completed 27 of 45 passes for 292 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, while adding 20 yards and another score on the ground.

Mills is 3-1 in his last four career starts, which includes a Week 16 victory against the Titans in 2022, and 5-4-1 as a starter in divisional games. He has a chance to earn another victory this week, as 1-8 Tennessee again appears to be one of the worst teams in the NFL.

The Titans fired coach Brian Callahan last month, and rank dead last in total yards per game (244) and points per game (14.4). The Texans defense on the other hand leads the NFL in both categories, allowing 16.7 points per game and 261.3 yards per game. Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Texans are now favored by 5.5 points.