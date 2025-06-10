Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is back to throwing during the team's mandatory minicamp after battling shoulder soreness that kept him from throwing during OTAs, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Texans coach DeMeco Ryans previously described Stroud's ailment as "general" soreness and said it was not expected to be a long-term situation, but Tuesday's development is a welcome one nonetheless for the franchise quarterback.

Stroud had what the team called a "tight pectoral muscle" in May and watched as backup signal-caller Davis Mills handled the first-team duties during voluntary team activities. Mills re-signed with the Texans during the 2024 season on a one-year extension after serving as the primary backup and spot starter since his arrival in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"We're taking extra precaution with him, but he'll be good to go. No concerns on my end there," Ryans said of Stroud last week.

Stroud has a modest history with shoulder injuries and missed a start at Ohio State in 2021. He dealt with minor shoulder issues in training camp that offseason but suffered a setback in the season opener when he separated his AC joint. The injury did not require surgery, and he took a significant step forward after his week off.

The first two years of Stroud's NFL career were terrific, even with his slight regression last season in a sophomore slump of sorts. The 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year led the league with 273.9 yards passing per game in his debut campaign and went 9-6 as the starter, racking up 23 touchdowns to just five interceptions in a dazzling first year under center. While his numbers dipped in most categories last season, Stroud again led the Texans to the playoffs with a 10-7 regular-season record.

The Texans figure to benefit greatly if Stroud returns to his rookie form. In that 2023 season, the former Buckeye set or tied a bevy of NFL records, including single-game passing touchdowns by a rookie (five), single-game passing yards by a rookie (470), most games with at least 350 yards by a rookie (three), most passing attempts without an interception to start a career (191), and youngest starting quarterback to win a playoff game (22 years, three months, 10 days).

Houston worked to shore up an offensive line that surrendered the second-most sacks in the NFL last season, which could help Stroud reverse course and operate closer to peak performance. The franchise also welcomed a trio of promising receivers in Christian Kirk, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel to bolster an already dynamic supporting cast for its standout quarterback.