Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson wants seven titles by age 40 if Tom Brady gets six

Deshaun Watson and Tom Brady followed very different routes to the NFL, but Watson wants their professional careers to go down similar paths ... with one exception. Watson told "Good Morning Football" that if Brady wins his sixth championship on Sunday, he wants to be "at seven" by the time he turns 40.

"If Tom wins, it's going to six, right?" Watson asked. "I want to be at seven. Whatever it takes to be the best, the greatest, and not just for me, but for any athlete, especially quarterback ... if you don't want to chase Tom Brady and [be] above him, you're selling yourself short. I always put my mentality with [being] the best, and Tom Brady is the best right now, so whatever I have to do to get to that level at age 40, that's what I'm going to do."

Watson has been nothing but the best throughout his football life. After winning a National Championship with Clemson, he turned pro, and dominated the league once he started getting starts in Week 2 of the season. The Texans, who were favorites in the AFC South heading into the season, went 3-3 with Watson at the helm. After Watson went down with a torn ACL, the Texans would win only one more game, ending at 4-12 and in the basement of the AFC South.

However, Watson gave the team a lot of reasons to be hopeful. He passed for 1,699 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions in seven games played. His last game was a 402-yard performance against the Seahawks in an absolute barnburner that may have been one of the best games of the season. He has a ton of potential, and it shined through whenever he was on the field.

Watson has the tools to achieve his goal, and Clemson's Dabo Swinney sees some similarities between his career at Clemson and how things could go with Houston.

"All he did after the injury in 2014 was come back and lead us to the National Championship Game twice and of course we won it last year," Swinney said when the injury occurred last year. "He started all 30 games the last two years here.

"I have no doubt he will come back from this. He has the resolve. His worth ethic and drive are incredible."

The thought of Watson coming back even better should terrify the AFC South, but he has the means. If Watson has his way, the Texans won't be staying down come 2018.