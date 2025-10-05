Two AFC teams sitting at 1-3 will square off in Week 5 as the Baltimore Ravens host the Houston Texans on Paramount+. The Ravens are coming off a disastrous 37-20 loss to the Chiefs and head into Week 5 without Lamar Jackson, who sustained a hamstring injury in Kansas City. They host a Texans side that just won their first game of the season, 26-0, against the Tennessee Titans.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. Houston is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Texans vs. Ravens odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 40.5. The Texans are -120 money line favorites (-120), while the Ravens are +100 underdogs. Before making any Ravens vs. Texans picks, make sure you check out the picks from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Where to bet on Ravens vs. Texans

Where to watch Texans vs. Ravens on Sunday

When: Sunday, Oct. 5

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Ravens vs. Texans betting preview

Odds: Texans -1.5, over/under 40.5

Houston's defense currently leads the NFL with just 12.8 points allowed per game thanks to shutting out the lowly Titans in Week 4, but has been solid through the first four weeks of the season by allowing just 280.5 total yards, good for fifth-fewest in the league. Last week's game was also C.J. Stroud's best outing of the early season as he threw for 233 yards and had two touchdowns. He's been inconsistent to start the season and Nick Chubb has had difficulty getting going in his first season in Houston, but the Texans offense has the opportunity to exploit a Ravens defense that is allowing 406.8 total yards and a league-high 33.3 points per game.



From the outside looking in, Baltimore's game plan has been to score as many points as they are giving up. That will be difficult to do with Jackson sidelined. Back-up quarterback Cooper Rush was 9-for-13 with 52 passing yards and no touchdowns against Kansas City in Week 4, so running back duo Derrick Henry and Justice Hill may be carrying the workload against Houston's defense on Sunday. That could end up being a bright spot for the Ravens since Henry has had 280 carries for 1,578 yards and 13 touchdowns in 15 career games against the Texans.

Model's Texans vs. Ravens score prediction, picks

It's difficult to lean on the Ravens having won six straight against the Texans with Jackson out for Week 5. Both teams are 1-3-0 ATS to boot, but the model thinks the home team will be able to keep Sunday's game close. The SportsLine model projects Baltimore will cover the spread in 52% of simulations. Ravens vs. Texans score prediction: Ravens 22, Texans 21

