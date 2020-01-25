Texans receiver Will Fuller has surgery to repair troublesome groin injury, per report
Fuller's injury hampered his availability during the regular season
Houston Texans receiver Will Fuller underwent sports hernia surgery to repair groin injuries he sustained during the regular season, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. Fuller is said to have aggravated those injuries during the Texans' divisional-round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. As Wilson reports, Fuller is expected to make a full recovery.
Fuller missed five games during the regular season due to hamstring and groin injuries and his absence was felt pretty substantially. The Texans went 8-3 with Fuller in the lineup and then were 2-3 without him.
Heading into their divisional-round loss to Kansas City, quarterback Deshaun Watson had 31 completions of 25 yards or more and Fuller was on the receiving end of 10 of those. That was good enough for him to be tied for the team lead and ranked 15th in the entire NFL alongside DeAndre Hopkins. He was able to do that despite missing those handful of games throughout the year.
During the regular season, the 25-year-old hauled in 49 of his 71 targets for 670 yards and three touchdowns. His best game of the year came undoubtedly in Week 5 when he caught 14 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns. He was sidelined for their wild-card win over Buffalo, but in that divisional-round matchup with the Chiefs he caught five of his eight targets for 89 yards.
Fuller is heading into the final year of his four-year, $10.2 million contract he inked with the Texans and his future with the team may be worth watching. Houston can clear over $10 million in cap space by cutting him this offseason. Given that large number and his injury history, the Texans have an intriguing decision to make.
