Texans release 2016 first-round pick Vernon Hargreaves after midseason signing in 2019
Hargreaves has now been released twice in the last four months
Former first-round pick Vernon Hargreaves will again be looking for a new NFL home, as the cornerback had been released by the Houston Texans, the team announced on Friday. The former University of Florida star was originally drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the No. 11 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, but things went downhill in 2019.
Hargreaves was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team in 2016 after he recorded 76 combined tackles, nine passes defensed and one interception in 16 games played, but injuries landed him on injured reserve the following two seasons. He played in nine games for the Buccaneers in 2019, recording 40 combined tackles, four passes defensed and one pick-six, but was released after Tampa Bay's Week 10 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Early last offseason, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians held Hargreaves out of practice because he believed the corner was not prepared, and then reprimanded Hargreaves again in Week 10 against the Cardinals. Arians told reporters it didn't look like he hustled to make a tackle.
Hargreaves didn't refute Arians' claim, per NFL.com, saying after the game "there's no arguing it" and promising more hustle, as well as having a meeting with Arians to straighten things out. Evidently, things weren't straightened out.
The Texans claimed Hargreaves off waivers the very next day, and he ended up recording 21 combined tackles and two passes defensed in six games for Bill O'Brien. He also started Houston's two playoff games, and recorded nine combined tackles and one pass defensed.
With the release, the Texans avoid paying Hargreaves' $10 million fifth-year option in 2020. If O'Brien was happy with his play over the second half of the season, it's possible the corner could find himself back in Houston on a more team-friendly deal.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Steelers All-Pro undergoes surgery
The Steelers' injury woes of 2019 have continued into the offseason
-
Ravens OL suspended four games by NFL
Hurst started two games for the Ravens in 2019
-
Steelers GM on Ryan Shazier's future
Shazier continues to make strides following 2017 spine stabilization surgery
-
Ravens release safety Tony Jefferson
Baltimore has parted with the 28-year-old coming off an ACL injury
-
Odell Beckham gets Kobe Bryant tattoo
The Browns star wideout got the ink on his rib cage
-
Redskins release WR Paul Richardson
Richardson's tenure in Washington is over after two disappointing seasons
-
Chiefs storm back, top 49ers in Super Bowl LIV
Kansas City won its first Super Bowl in 50 years as San Francisco struggled to maintain a late...
-
Chiefs defeat Niners in SB LIV
A Vince Lombardi Trophy is heading to Kansas City
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game