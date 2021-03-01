Josh McCown's brief stint on the Houston Texans has come to a close. On Monday, the club released the veteran quarterback after he spent roughly half of the 2020 season in Houston.

McCown entered the 2020 season as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad, serving as an emergency quarterback that prepared remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported at the time, McCown "agonized" with the decision to leave the Eagles for the Texans in November, but ultimately took the gig to be near his Texans home, be around his family, and be back in a locker room. McCown simply served as a backup while a member of the Texans and saw no game action over the course of last season.

This release by the Texans may be the final chapter in the 41-year-old's playing career, which began in 2002 when he was a third-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals. From that point until now, McCown's career has taken him to a number of destinations throughout the league, including Detroit, Oakland, Carolina, Chicago, Tampa Bay, Cleveland, and New York along with Philly and Houston. Over nearly two decades in the league, McCown has started 76 games and has completed 60.2% of his passes.

What makes this release intriguing, however, is that while it may mean the end of his playing days, it could kick off McCown's promising coaching career. The veteran surprised most when word got out that he had interviewed for the Texans' head coaching job prior to the club hiring David Culley for the role earlier this offseason. La Canfora also reported back in late January that the Eagles nearly brought McCown in for an interview for their head coaching vacancy prior to hiring Nick Sirianni as well.

While it seems unlikely that he'll jump right to the top of a coaching masthead, it's not inconceivable that McCown finds himself in a prominent role on a staff -- possibly even Houston's -- prior to the 2021 season.