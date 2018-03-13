Texans reportedly signing Aaron Colvin a year after Jaguars stole A.J. Bouye

Jaguars stole away cornerback A.J. Bouye from the Texans a year ago, a move that contributed to their surprising playoff run that ended in the AFC Championship Game, where they got Tom Brady'd. On Tuesday, the Texans struck back by poaching one of the Jaguars' cornerbacks.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Texans will sign Aaron Colvin to a four-year deal. The Houston Chronicle's John McClain reported that the Jaguars hoped to keep Colvin, but were unable to do so after allocating their money elsewhere. Earlier on Tuesday, the Jaguars signed guard Andrew Norwell and brought back receiver Marqise Lee.

Colvin isn't nearly the same caliber of cornerback as Bouye, who notched six picks and allowed an NFL-best 31.6 passer rating in coverage this past season, per Pro Football Focus. But Colvin, 26, features promise after serving as the Jaguars' dependable slot cornerback. Although he failed to snag an interception and allowed an 83.9 passer rating in coverage, which ranked 48th among qualified cornerbacks, more advanced statistics are kinder to him.

Since 2014, Aaron Colvin ranks first in coverage snaps per TD allowed 👀 pic.twitter.com/7aQIlToVoF — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) March 4, 2018

Colvin ranked 46th on Pete Prisco's list of the top 50 free agents.

"He's a solid nickel corner, and teams are always trying to find those," Prisco wrote. "I am not sure he will be a guy who can be anything more than that."

Colvin probably won't become the next Bouye -- so the Jaguars are still winning the cornerbacks war against the Texans -- but there's value in slot cornerbacks in a league that operates heavily in three-receiver sets.

Plus, the Texans might not be done adding to their secondary. They might still be in the mix for Malcolm Butler or E.J. Gaines.

Texans' pending addition of Aaron Colvin comes after their interest in corners Malcolm Butler and E.J. Gaines. Colvin deal doesn't mean they're done adding to their secondary, though. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 13, 2018

Last year, the Texans' defense was decimated by injuries and as a result, finished the season 20th in yards allowed, last in points allowed, and 23rd in DVOA. So, they need all the help they can get.