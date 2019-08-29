Texans reportedly talking to several teams about potential trade for Jadeveon Clowney

The Houston Texans have discussed a potential trade revolving around outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney with several teams across the league, according to Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle. Those teams that the Texans have reached out to include the Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins and New York Jets.

Wilson does note that nothing has advanced substantially with any of those teams.

This all comes as Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports that Clowney, who has yet to sign his $15.967 million tender, is hurt by the fact that the Texans are even fielding these trade calls and not trying tor each a long-term extension. Garafolo reports that this frustration on Clowney's part could lead to the linebacker dragging this out into the regular season.

If Clowney were to not sign his tender and miss out on regular-season games, he'd be missing out on game checks that would be nearly $1 million per-week.

Houston recently allowed Clowney to meet with the Dolphins head coach Brian Flores as Miami is widely viewed as the favorite to land his services. The snag in that potential marriage is that Clowney isn't exactly jazzed up to play for a non-contender like the Dolphins. Wilson notes his preferred destinations are the Seahawks or Eagles. The Redskins, meanwhile, aren't considered a real destination and they are unwilling to part with left tackle Trent Williams, per Wilson.

Clowney recently fired his longtime agent Bus Cook as his situation has gone increasingly more haywire. Wilson says that Clowney is being pursued by several top agents, but also isn't ruling out the possibility of representing himself.

Whenever and with whoever Clowney comes to terms on a contract, the 26-year-old will still be considered one of the better pass rushers in the league as he totaled 47 tackles in 2018 to go along with nine sacks and 21 quarterback hits.