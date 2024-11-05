Just before the deadline, the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers pulled off a trade. Houston sent defensive tackle Khalil Davis to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick, according to The Athletic.

Davis, 28, was a sixth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2020 NFL Draft. He spent one year in Tampa, the 2021 season with the Colts and bounced around on several practice squads in 2022. Davis has been with Houston the past two years, recording 41 tackles (10 for loss) and three sacks over that span.

Davis is heading from a 6-3 Houston squad to a 49ers team that is 4-4 despite a barrage of injuries so far. Specifically, Davis can help the 49ers with their goal-line run defense. While they are just sixth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed, San Francisco is 27th in the league in touchdown runs allowed (10).

The 49ers' depth chart already includes fellow defensive tackles Maliek Collins, Kevin Givens, Jordan Elliott and Kalia Davis. Davis will now try to find his place in the pecking order.

Here's our grades of what was the final trade before the deadline.

Texans: C+

The Texans get credit for getting something in return for a player who had barely started to crack a 53-man roster prior to his arrival in Houston. There's always a risk associated with trading players as far as depth is concerned, however, and it's fair to wonder whether or not Houston would have been better off keeping Davis given the lack of capital they got in return.

49ers: C+

Credit to the 49ers for getting a solid depth piece just before the deadline. Davis isn't a star, but he's proven to be a solid plug and play player who can make an immediate contribution. No one knows how much injuries can hurt a team more than the 49ers, so their decision to add more depth before the deadline makes sense.