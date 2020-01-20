Texans' Romeo Crennel reportedly not expected to return as defensive coordinator in 2020, mulling retirement

If a team spots you 24 points and you lose, someone will likely be out of a job. If that scenario is made worse by said team scoring seven touchdowns on seven consecutive possessions en route to 51-31 blowout victory, someone will most definitely be out of a job.

For the Houston Texans, that someone is defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel. While he's one of the more respected coaches in the NFL, Crennel's defense imploded against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional round, and he's not expected to return in the same capacity in 2020 -- if at all -- per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The 72-year-old is reportedly mulling either retirement or staying on in Houston as a senior assistant on Bill O'Brien's staff, but his days as a defensive coordinator for the Texans appear over.

The lead candidate to replace him is defensive line coach Anthony Weaver, as O'Brien looks inward before looking outward.

Crennel found his NFL coaching start back in 1981 as special teams coordinator for the New York Giants before moving to defensive line coach for the Giants, the New England Patriots and the New York Jets. From there, he became defensive coordinator for the Patriots followed by a stint as head coach of the Cleveland Browns. The latter lasted three seasons, which is more than most who've stopped off in Cleveland can claim.

He'd part ways with the Browns and become the defensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2010 before being promoted to head coach in 2011, but he was ushered out with the beginning of the Andy Reid era and took his talents to the Texans, where he has served as defensive coordinator and assistant head coach in varying capacities since 2014.

It's unknown at the moment what Crennel's next step will be, but the Texans are ready to make a change atop their defensive coaching pyramid.