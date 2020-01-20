Texans' Romeo Crennel reportedly not expected to return as defensive coordinator in 2020, mulling retirement
One of the more respected coaches in the NFL might call it a career
If a team spots you 24 points and you lose, someone will likely be out of a job. If that scenario is made worse by said team scoring seven touchdowns on seven consecutive possessions en route to 51-31 blowout victory, someone will most definitely be out of a job.
For the Houston Texans, that someone is defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel. While he's one of the more respected coaches in the NFL, Crennel's defense imploded against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC divisional round, and he's not expected to return in the same capacity in 2020 -- if at all -- per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The 72-year-old is reportedly mulling either retirement or staying on in Houston as a senior assistant on Bill O'Brien's staff, but his days as a defensive coordinator for the Texans appear over.
The lead candidate to replace him is defensive line coach Anthony Weaver, as O'Brien looks inward before looking outward.
Crennel found his NFL coaching start back in 1981 as special teams coordinator for the New York Giants before moving to defensive line coach for the Giants, the New England Patriots and the New York Jets. From there, he became defensive coordinator for the Patriots followed by a stint as head coach of the Cleveland Browns. The latter lasted three seasons, which is more than most who've stopped off in Cleveland can claim.
He'd part ways with the Browns and become the defensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2010 before being promoted to head coach in 2011, but he was ushered out with the beginning of the Andy Reid era and took his talents to the Texans, where he has served as defensive coordinator and assistant head coach in varying capacities since 2014.
It's unknown at the moment what Crennel's next step will be, but the Texans are ready to make a change atop their defensive coaching pyramid.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sherman makes statement to Packers
The Packers thought the playoffs would be a different story after losing big in Week 12, but...
-
Henry, Tanny address contract questions
Both Henry and Ryan Tannehill answered questions about their future with the Titans
-
When is the 2020 Super Bowl?
This year's title game is just around the corner; here's everything you need to know
-
Where is Super Bowl LIV? Complete info
This year's big game is just around the corner: here's everything you need to know
-
Sherman fires back at Revis insults
There's no love lost between these two NFL legends
-
Packers suffer a system-wide failure
An embarrassing performance in the first half ended yet another Packers season one game short...
-
49ers roll over Packers in NFC title game
The 49ers opened up a 27-0 lead by halftime and didn't look back, winning the NFC Championship...
-
Mahomes shines as Chiefs beat Titans
A close game in the first half turned into a convincing final as the Chiefs booked their ticket...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game