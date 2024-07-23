Kamari Lassiter isn't one to back down from a few words, not even from an All-Pro receiver like Stefon Diggs. The second-round rookie was reportedly going back and forth with Diggs during the Texans' first padded training camp practice, exchanging some trash talk when going head to head.

"I'm the type of guy like -- I just stand on business," Lassiter said, via a Texans transcript provided by the team. "So like, if there's smoke in the air, I'm going to blow it."

Diggs gave Lassiter positive comments after a training camp practice earlier in the week, as he's been giving the rookie cornerback from Georgia trial by fire. Lassiter, who is in the mix for significant playing time this season, is embracing the challenge.

"Diggs, he's just a guy who really loves the game, so I mean, he's just really passionate about what he does and he just lets it be known and I like that because I'm the same way," Lassiter said. "When I make a play, I'm going to let you know. I'm going to do whatever I want to do and he's the same way.

"So whenever he makes a play, I give him credit, but I'm like, 'Ok, yeah, yeah, next time, it's going to be different.'"

Lassiter has admitted he has a long way to go in where he wants to be as a cornerback, but learning from Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell has definitely been a huge help.

"I learn a lot every day. Every day, I learn something new from them," Lassiter said. "I'm trying to soak up knowledge from them. Every day, after practice, I'm getting game from them, talking about our reps, what I can do better, what they're thinking in the middle of a rep.

"So, I mean, just going against guys, vets like that, guys who are really good at what they do, it's just making me a lot better every day."

The trash-talking with Diggs isn't going to stop either. Coach DeMeco Ryans has embraced the mentality Diggs has brought to his new team.

"That's what we're about as a team," Ryans said. "I preach competitive enthusiasm. That's everyone showing up and giving their best effort every single play and when guys show up that way then it makes everyone else better.

"[Stefon] Diggs is competitive, but we have a team full of guys who are very competitive, and it shows every day that we are out here at practice, and I love to see it. You can talk about it, talk about it, talk about it, but when guys like Diggs show up and they put it into action on the field, that's what it's all about."