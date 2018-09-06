Texans rookie Justin Reid fully supports Colin Kaepernick, brother Eric Reid

Justin Reid is a rookie with the Texans, a third-round pick out of Stanford hoping to help a team that won just four games last season. Reid is also the younger brother of Eric Reid, the the 49ers' first-round pick in 2013 who started all but 11 games over his first five seasons.

Eric Reid knelt alongside Colin Kaepernick during the 2016 season to protest social injustice, and did the same in 2017, went unsigned this offseason and remains a free agent. In May, he filed a collusion grievance against the NFL, and a week later the NFL Players Association filed a non-injury grievance on his behalf. And while player protests have become a contentious political issue, the younger Reid fully supports his brother and Kaepernick, who on Monday we learned would be featured in Nike's new "Just Do It" campaign.

"I feel like I've lived through this before, just being close to my older brother and seeing him go through it when he was with the 49ers," Justin Reid said, via ESPN.com. "As for me, I support Colin, I support my brother, I support the stance that he's taking."

"Colin is the embodiment of the movement and the change that we're trying to have people realize," Reid continued. "One of the biggest issues that we're having right now is the narrative of the story is being hijacked. People are trying to make it about the anthem, people are trying to make it about the military. It is not about the anthem, it is not about the military.

"I have family that was deployed in the military. I have all the respect in the world for everyone who puts on those colors and does those things. The point of the topic is police brutality and that type of thing. And that narrative has been hijacked, to where people are trying to pull the story in all types of different directions. The battle right now is control of the narrative and keeping it relevant."

Reid said he doesn't plan to protest before the Texans' season opener against the Patriots on Sunday.

"I've come here -- and I come here to play football and do my best -- but I have feelings about certain things and certain topics, and I have a right to express them, the same way that those people who have backlash at me have a right to express their opinion," Reid said. "I know Colin personally, and to see him continue to be that symbol of change we are trying to bring into the country, it is very cool to see."

Meanwhile, Eric Reid was supposed to work out for the Titans early in training camp, after Johnathan Cyprien went down with a season-ending injury. But Tennessee instead signed Kenny Vaccaro after multiple flight cancellations prevented Reid from flying in for a workout, reported NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, who added, "[Tennessee] had good talks with Reid and he remains an option down the road."

As it stands, Reid is still out of work.