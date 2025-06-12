Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward was arrested early Thursday in Montgomery County, Texas. He was charged with third-degree felony assault related to an alleged family violence incident in Magnolia, Texas, according to jail records. Ward remained in custody with a bond not yet set.

"We are aware of the report involving Jimmie Ward," Houston Texans senior director of communications Omar Majzoub said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle. "We are gathering more information and have no further comment at this time."

Ward, 33, was booked at 5:38 a.m. Further details regarding the incident are unknown.

Ward signed a two-year, $13 million contract with the Texans in March 2023 after nine seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. He became a team captain ahead of the 2023 season and signed a one-year, $10.5 million extension in August 2024.

Ward has been a key presence in the Texans' secondary since joining the team ahead of the first season under coach DeMeco Ryans. Ward has 20 starts with 98 total tackles, including five for loss, as well as three interceptions -- one of which was returned for a touchdown -- in two seasons with Houston. Despite battling injuries, Ward has remained a consistent contributor.

Ward was a first-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft coming out of Northern Illinois.