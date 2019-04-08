Texans safety Justin Reid on Antonio Brown: 'I can't wait to smash this dude'

Reid did not take kindly to Brown calling out JuJu Smith-Schuster

Antonio Brown has been making waves throughout the offseason. There was the internal team feud and trade demand, the blonde mustache, the Instagram videos, the leaked conversation about trade talks, the refusal to go to Buffalo, the trade to Oakland, and more. He's been in the news. 

Over the weekend, Brown kept at it, calling out former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster for how he "fumbled" the Steelers' season away last year. Smith-Schuster took the high road by noting how all he ever did was show Brown love and wondering why the now-Raider is taking shots at him, but some other players did not take too kindly to what Brown said.

One of those players is Texans safety Justin Reid, who said on Twitter that he "can't wait to smash this dude."

Former Ravens safety Eric Weddle, now with the Rams, agreed with the sentiment and said he has no respect for Brown. 

It's worth noting that the Raiders do indeed play the Texans in 2019, so Reid will have the chance to "smash" Brown if he really wants to. He should just probably do so with a legal hit, or else he could be facing a penalty, fine, and/or suspension, given that he's publicly stated his intent to smash Brown.

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Our Latest Stories