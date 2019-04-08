Texans safety Justin Reid on Antonio Brown: 'I can't wait to smash this dude'
Reid did not take kindly to Brown calling out JuJu Smith-Schuster
Antonio Brown has been making waves throughout the offseason. There was the internal team feud and trade demand, the blonde mustache, the Instagram videos, the leaked conversation about trade talks, the refusal to go to Buffalo, the trade to Oakland, and more. He's been in the news.
Over the weekend, Brown kept at it, calling out former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster for how he "fumbled" the Steelers' season away last year. Smith-Schuster took the high road by noting how all he ever did was show Brown love and wondering why the now-Raider is taking shots at him, but some other players did not take too kindly to what Brown said.
One of those players is Texans safety Justin Reid, who said on Twitter that he "can't wait to smash this dude."
Former Ravens safety Eric Weddle, now with the Rams, agreed with the sentiment and said he has no respect for Brown.
It's worth noting that the Raiders do indeed play the Texans in 2019, so Reid will have the chance to "smash" Brown if he really wants to. He should just probably do so with a legal hit, or else he could be facing a penalty, fine, and/or suspension, given that he's publicly stated his intent to smash Brown.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pick Six Pod: Gettleman ignores Niners
Will Brinson and the guys also talk potential playoff teams, Kirk Cousins vs. Patrick Mahomes...
-
Jacobs handling draft process like a pro
Jacobs will probably be the first running back taken in the 2019 NFL Draft, but he's not stressing...
-
49ers looking at defensive line early
San Francisco could be looking at another defensive lineman in the first round
-
Ryan Shazier does three-foot box jump
Tom Brady was among those to tweet support for Shazier
-
Draft: Ranking the QBs' skills
This series ranks prospects by the skills most vital to their position
-
Three-round mock: 4 QBs go in top 15
As the draft approaches, quarterbacks start to creep up the board