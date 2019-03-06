Texans save $9M by cutting Kevin Johnson, might need it as competition emerges for Tyrann Mathieu
Houston is in position to spend a good amount of money this offseason and Mathieu is one of its top targets
The Houston Texans were already among the handful of teams with the greatest amount of available cap space this offseason, but they added even more to their coffers this week by electing to part ways with oft-injured former first-round pick Kevin Johnson. The team announced on Tuesday it cut the cornerback, the 16th overall pick in 2015, which added $9 million to its available cap space.
The Texans may need every bit of that available space. They're already going to be committing a decent chunk of their money to Jadeveon Clowney, whether via the franchise tag or a long-term deal. They also have to address their massive holes along the offensive line. And it appears they may have some competition for safety Tyrann Mathieu, whom they badly want to bring back but is set to be an unrestricted free agent.
CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported this week that he expects the Ravens to make a strong push for Mathieu after they cut Eric Weddle, and Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported that the Buccaneers will be heavily in the mix for Mathieu as well.
Those are just a couple teams that could get interested quickly. Other teams like the 49ers and Cowboys will be in the market for safety help this offseason, and if one of those two teams signs Earl Thomas, the Seahawks might get into the action as well. Plus, the Giants have just decided to let Landon Collins go free. There are a lot of teams who could jump into the safety market, so Mathieu should be able to go to his pick of franchises, and for a nice chunk of money.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders take Murray
What would happen if the Raiders and Cardinals made a swap for the No. 1 overall pick?
-
Draft: Murray now NFL's consensus QB1
How do the top three signal-caller prospects rank after the developments in Indianapolis?
-
Free agency: Safeties forgotten no more
Tyrann Mathieu, Landon Collins among safeties about to cash in, Jags split on what to pay Foles...
-
Kingsbury: Cards undecided on No. 1 pick
The Cardinals have been rumored to have already decided to take the Heisman-winning QB
-
Jets, Cards out of Antonio Brown race
Brown wants out of Pittsburgh and teams have reportedly been told to expect a deal by Frid...
-
10 best landing spots for Kaepernick
Picking the best landing spots for Kaepernick