Texans save $9M by cutting Kevin Johnson, might need it as competition emerges for Tyrann Mathieu

The Houston Texans were already among the handful of teams with the greatest amount of available cap space this offseason, but they added even more to their coffers this week by electing to part ways with oft-injured former first-round pick Kevin Johnson. The team announced on Tuesday it cut the cornerback, the 16th overall pick in 2015, which added $9 million to its available cap space.

We have released CB Kevin Johnson. pic.twitter.com/Rfat5YZozD — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) March 5, 2019

The Texans may need every bit of that available space. They're already going to be committing a decent chunk of their money to Jadeveon Clowney, whether via the franchise tag or a long-term deal. They also have to address their massive holes along the offensive line. And it appears they may have some competition for safety Tyrann Mathieu, whom they badly want to bring back but is set to be an unrestricted free agent.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported this week that he expects the Ravens to make a strong push for Mathieu after they cut Eric Weddle, and Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported that the Buccaneers will be heavily in the mix for Mathieu as well.

I anticipate the Ravens making a strong push for Tyrann Mathieu in free agency. They want playmakers and he has vast experience with SS Tony Jefferson. Eric Weddle's release a precursor to that — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) March 5, 2019

Those are just a couple teams that could get interested quickly. Other teams like the 49ers and Cowboys will be in the market for safety help this offseason, and if one of those two teams signs Earl Thomas, the Seahawks might get into the action as well. Plus, the Giants have just decided to let Landon Collins go free. There are a lot of teams who could jump into the safety market, so Mathieu should be able to go to his pick of franchises, and for a nice chunk of money.