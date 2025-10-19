The Houston Texans (2-3) and the Seattle Seahawks (4-2) square off in the NFL Week 7 finale on Monday Night Football. C.J. Stroud and the Texans are trying to turn their season around after an 0-3 start and are coming off of a 44-10 road win against the Baltimore Ravens. Meanwhile, Sam Darnold and the Seahawks defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-12 their last time out and will shoot for a home victory before their Week 8 bye.

Kickoff from Lumen Field is set for 10 p.m. ET. Seattle is a 3-point favorite in the latest Texans vs. Seahawks odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 41. The Seahawks are -173 favorites on the money line (risk $173 to win $100), while the Texans are +144 underdogs (risk $100 to win $144). Before making any Seahawks vs. Texans picks, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets instantly if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 42-25 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Texans vs. Seahawks. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Seahawks vs. Texans on 'Monday Night Football':

Texans vs. Seahawks spread Seahawks -3 at DraftKings Sportsbook Texans vs. Seahawks over/under 41 points Texans vs. Seahawks money line SEA -173, HOU +144 Texans vs. Seahawks picks See picks at SportsLine Texans vs. Seahawks streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Texans can cover

Houston has covered the spread in two straight games -- once as the betting favorite, once as the underdog. The defense has quietly been one of the most efficient in the NFL, holding opponents to a league-low 12.2 points per game. The Texans run defense has allowed 90.6 yards per game, which should make for an intriguing matchup against Seattle running backs Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. Stroud is coming off of a four-touchdown outing against Baltimore, but the o-line will have to be tight as ever to protect him against the Seattle pass rush. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Seahawks can cover

The Seahawks are 4-2-0 ATS this season and covered as a 7.5-point favorite at home against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. Seattle's run defense is only allowing 79.0 yards per game, which could neutralize a tepid Texans ground game and a mobile quarterback like Stroud. Speaking of quarterbacks, Darnold has averaged over 9.0 yards per pass in four straight games and has completed 70.8% of his passes on the season with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. He has played especially well at home, completing 77.3% while averaging 9.5 yards per pass with six touchdowns and just one pick. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make Seahawks vs. Texans picks

For Monday Night Football in NFL Week 7, the model is leaning under the total, and also says one side of the spread has all the value. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Texans vs. Seahawks, and which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. Texans spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is 42-25 on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.