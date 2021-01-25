Only the Super Bowl remains in the 2020 NFL season, and the Houston Texans have yet to fill their head coaching vacancy -- the last remaining opening around the league. This week, however, they appear to be narrowing their search with a select group of candidates. According to multiple reports, the team has scheduled second interviews for both Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and Baltimore Ravens assistant head coach David Culley. The Texans also conducted a second interview with former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell prior to this week, making that three candidates to earn multiple sit-downs with Houston.

The Texans have also spoken with or shown interest in Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and longtime quarterback Josh McCown, but Caldwell, Culley and Frazier would appear to be the current front-runners for the job. In the event Houston holds off on making a hire until after Super Bowl LV, Bieniemy could conceivably still be a candidate to fill the opening.

Both Caldwell and Frazier have previous head coaching experience. The former, who spent 2020 out of the NFL, went 26-22 in three seasons as the Colts' head coach from 2009-2011, leading Indy to the Super Bowl in his first season but finishing just 2-14 the year Peyton Manning sat out due to neck surgery. He served as the Lions' head coach from 2014-2017, finishing 36-28 and taking Detroit to two playoff appearances. Frazier, meanwhile, is best known as a defensive coordinator but spent just over three seasons as the Minnesota Vikings' head coach, replacing Brad Childress as interim coach in 2010, earning the full-time job, and then taking the team to one playoff appearance before his dismissal after the 2013 campaign.

Culley, 65, has never been a head coach but has more than 40 years of experience in the field. A longtime wide receivers coach for the Philadelphia Eagles under Andy Reid from 1999-2012, he moved up to assistant head coach while following Reid to the Chiefs and has spent the last two seasons under John Harbaugh, mostly coaching the Ravens' wide receivers.