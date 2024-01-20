The Houston Texans were a huge underdog going into Saturday's divisional round playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens, but they've been able to keep things close over the first two quarters and a big reason they were able to do that is because of a huge special teams play from Steven Sims Jr.

The Texans receiver, who was just called up from the practice squad this week, made the biggest play of the first half when he returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown. Sims fielded the ball at his own 33-yard line before shooting up the middle. At one point, it looked like Ravens punter Jordan Stout might make the tackle, but Sims ran him over at midfield before making his way to the end zone.

The touchdown tied things up at 10, which was the score at halftime.

The return TD by Sims was the NFL's first punt-return touchdown in the playoffs since the 2012 season and just the 22nd in league history. Before this week, the last postseason punt-return TD came in January 2013 and in a bizarre coincidence, that return also came against the Ravens. Trindon Holliday returned a punt 90 yards for a score for the Broncos in a wild playoff game that Baltimore ended up winning 38-35.

The Texans were a 10-point underdog in the divisional round, but they're not playing like an underdog. They sacked Lamar Jackson three times in the first half on top of getting Sims' TD and that's a big reason why things are tied at 10. If you want to stay up-to-date on the game, be sure to click here so you can follow along in our live blog.