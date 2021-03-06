Justin Britt, a former starter on the Seattle Seahawks' offensive line, has signed a one-year deal with the Texans that is worth up to $5 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 64th overall pick in the 2014 draft, Britt started at right guard during his rookie season while helping the Seahawks win their second consecutive NFC title. He was Seattle's starting left guard in 2015 before switching over to center in 2016. Britt remained at center through the 2019 campaign before tearing his ACL midway through the season.

Britt was unsigned throughout the 2020 season after he was released by the Seahawks in April. He had a workout with the Chiefs in the week leading up to the AFC Championship Game.

Britt, who will turn 30 years old before the start of the 2021 season, has made 86 starts in 87 career regular season games. He also has seven playoff starts under his belt, including the Seahawks' 28-24 loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.

The Texans have been busy reshaping their roster in the weeks leading up to the start of the NFL's new league year. Last month, the Texans released former All-Pro pass rusher J.J. Watt and running back Duke Johnson. Earlier this month, they released quarterback Josh McCown, who reportedly was considered as a candidate to be the team's next head coach. Houston has also restructured the contract of starting running back David Johnson, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The big question is whether or not the Texans will trade Deshaun Watson before the start of the 2021 season. Watson, the NFL's passing leader in 2020, has publicly stated that he does not want to play for Houston next season. The Texans would likely receive at least two first-round picks as well as other assets for Watson, a Pro Bowler each of the last three seasons.