Veteran free agent running back Nick Chubb signed with the Houston Texans after passing a team physical, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Chubb was one of the best available players on the market and lands with the Texans on a one-year deal worth at least $2.5 million and up to $5 million. He found a new home after a return to the Cleveland Browns became "increasingly unlikely," The four-time Pro Bowler joined returning Texans starter Joe Mixon to shore up a backfield that lacked reliable playmakers in 2024 when Mixon was off the field.

The move to Houston clears a path to playing time for Chubb, who would have found himself in a crowded running back room if he re-signed with Cleveland. The Browns selected Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the second and fourth rounds of the NFL Draft, respectively, and brought Jerome Ford back from last year's roster. Investing in those other options made Chubb the odd man out in Cleveland.

Reports surfaced Sunday indicating Chubb and the Texans were close to a deal. The expectation was that they would formalize the agreement once the experienced ballcarrier passed his physical, which was scheduled for Monday.

Mixon paced the Texans backfield last season with a dynamic 1,016-yard, 11-touchdown season, but rushing production lacked outside of his efforts. Dameon Pierce was the No. 2 option and accumulated a modest 293 yards -- 92 of which came on one play -- and two touchdowns. Mixon also led all Texans running backs in the receiving department by a significant margin.

While his numbers dwindled last season in his return from injury, Chubb remains a proven back with 1,500-yard upside and four 1,000-yard seasons on his résumé. His free agency stock unquestionably took a hit, though, as he was clearly not in peak form after his year-long absence tied to multiple knee surgeries.

Chubb underwent procedures in 2023 to repair his medial capsule, meniscus, MCL and ACL in his left knee. It was the same knee in which he tore his MCL, LCL and PCL in a 2015 injury during his college career at Georgia.

At his best, Chubb was one of the top running backs in the NFL. He made the Pro Bowl in four straight years from 2019-2022 and rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of those seasons, maxing out at 1,525 yards in 2022, his most recent fully healthy season. Chubb set and matched a career high in touchdowns with 12 in two different campaigns across that span.