The Houston Texans now have their bookend tackles locked into long-term contracts. The Texans agreed to a three-year contract extension with right tackle Tytus Howard that is worth $56 million, according to multiple reports. The deal contains $36.5 million in guarantees.

Howard was set to play this season on the $13.98 million fifth-year option in his contract as the No. 23 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Presumably, that cap figure will be adjusted with the new deal to provide the Texans with a bit more breathing room under the cap. (Only five teams had less salary-cap space than Houston coming into Wednesday, per OverTheCap.com.)

Howard's new deal makes him the league's ninth-highest paid right tackle in terms of total dollar value, while both the $18.7 million average annual value and the $36.5 million guarantee rank fourth.

Howard has played and started 54 of a possible 66 games during his four NFL seasons, during which he has largely been a solid if relatively unspectacular presence on the right side of the line. (He did play left guard and some left tackle in 2021.) He's been more dependable as a pass-protector than a run-blocker, though he has shown some improvement in the latter area of the game.

It appears that the Texans prioritized having the edges of their offensive line solidified for several years, as they also recently signed star left tackle Laremy Tunsil to a three-year extension. With a rookie quarterback in C.J. Stroud set to take the reins, it makes sense that Houston would want to ensure that the base of his protection system would be stable while he's developing.