The Houston Texans are flush with quarterbacks. The latest to join the crowded position group is veteran signal-caller Jeff Driskel who has signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the club, his agency announced on Wednesday.

Driskel's arrival makes him the fifth quarterback Houston has on its roster as the Texans currently supply themselves with a number of contingency options as franchise centerpiece Deshaun Watson's future with the organization hangs in the balance. Watson had a number of sexual assault and harassment allegations come out against him this offseason, which his camp has denied. Not only does that off-the-field situation keep his future with the team in flux, but the quarterback also asked for a trade prior to those allegations coming to light. With those things in mind, Houston could be looking at a change at that position no matter which way things fall with Watson, which is why the Texans may be stockpiling quarterbacks. Along with Watson and Driskel, the Texans boast Tyrod Taylor, Ryan Finley, and rookie Davis Mills, who was selected No. 67 overall at the 2021 NFL Draft.

As for the financial breakdown of Driskel's deal with the Texans, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported he will get a $250,000 signing bonus, $1 million in base salary (half guaranteed), up to $500,000 in game-day roster bonuses, and up to $750,000 in playing-time incentives. If he plays 20% of the offensive snaps, he'll earn $150,000. From there, he could see two bonuses of $300,000 each if he hits 30% and 40% of snaps.

The 28-year-old originally entered the league as a sixth-round draft choice of the San Francisco 49ers in 2016 out of Louisiana Tech. He spent the bulk of his pro career with the Cincinnati Bengals but more recently suited up with the Detroit Lions and Denver Broncos. In 2020, he appeared in three games (one start) for the Broncos and completed 54.7% of his passes for 432 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions.