One of the most shocking moves around the NFL this week came on Wednesday when the Texans decided to cut ties with Amy Palcic, their longtime vice president of communications who had led the team's public relations department for more than seven years.

According to ESPN.com, the Texans made the move because they didn't feel that Palcic was a "cultural fit." If Palcic wasn't a "cultural fit" for the Texans, someone should probably tell that to J.J. Watt, who had nothing but glowing things to say about her after the firing.

"I think you can tell from the universal response from prominent people in the business what type of person Amy is and how well-respected and well-liked she is, both inside of our building and outside the building," Watt said Wednesday, via the Associated Press.

One of the reasons the firing was so surprising is because Palcic was widely viewed as one of the best in the business at her job. Not only did she help the Texans win the Rozelle Award in 2017 for having the NFL's best PR staff, but she did it while breaking ground as the NFL's first and only woman to be head a team's PR department.

As noted by Watt, Palcic was instrumental in helping him raise more than $37 million after Hurricane Harvey.

"Extremely professional. Just really good at her job. Cared a lot. Just wants what's best for the team and what's best for the organization," Watt said. "Always trying to do what's best and was a massive helping hand with me during the hurricane and during my entire time here. I think it's a very difficult loss. She's an incredible person and I think she's going have another job in an absolute heartbeat."

Watt also shared his feelings about Palcic on Twitter.

Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills also seemed pretty surprised at the decision.

Palcic was clearly thankful that multiple players from the team and members of the media spoke up on her behalf after the firing.

As for the Texans, they haven't offered any kind of explanation for the firing, but team president Jeremy Rootes, who hired Palcic in 2013, did offer a statement.

"It was definitely my call," Rootes said. "I gave her the role a number of years ago and felt the need to make a change. Leadership is sometimes a very lonely role and from time to time you have to make a move that impacts people that you care about deeply. This was one of those unfortunate times."

Even before the Palcic firing, the Texans seemed like an organization in total disarray and based on their recent moves, they're doing nothing to change that perception. According to the Sports Business Journal, Palcic has hired an attorney, which means a legal fight could be brewing between the Texans and their former PR head.