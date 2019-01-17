Texans star J.J. Watt reportedly had minor knee procedure after wild-card loss to Colts

You wouldn't necessarily know it from the way he played on the field, but Houston Texans star J.J. Watt apparently had a knee injury this season. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Watt had a "minor knee cleanup" following the end of the Texans' season, which came against the division rival Colts in the wild-card round.

#Texans star DL JJ Watt had a minor knee cleanup following the season, source said. Sounds like he’s fine now, just some maintenance on an injury that bothered him during the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 17, 2019

Watt was absolutely fantastic during the regular season, returning from two injury-plagued campaigns to play all 16 games and record 61 tackles (18 for loss), 25 quarterback hits, 16 sacks, seven forced fumbles (most in the NFL) and four pass deflections.

He was named as both a Pro Bowler and a first team All-Pro at the end of the season, just as he was during his previous four healthy seasons from 2012 through 2015. He may not win either award with Aaron Donald and Andrew Luck being considered the respective favorites, but he is without question an inner-circle candidate for both Defensive Player of the Year and Comeback Player of the Year.

Apparently the knee issue is not all that serious, which is great news for both Watt and the Texans as he should be able to get in a full offseason's worth of work and return in his same dominant form next year. Watt will turn 30 years old this offseason, but defensive linemen tend to have a pretty long shelf life so he should not experience much drop-off in his play any time soon. If the Texans are able to keep Jadeveon Clowney alongside him on the defensive line, they should remain one of the NFL's better run-stopping and pass-rushing duos in the league.