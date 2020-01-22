Texans' star J.J. Watt to host 'Saturday Night Live' and here's when it will be happening
Live from New York... It's J.J. Watt
J.J. Watt isn't playing in the Super Bowl this year, but millions of people will be watching him on the weekend of the Super Bowl, and that's because the Texans' star has been tabbed to host "Saturday Night Live."
The long-running NBC show announced this week that Watt will be be hosting SNL on Feb. 1, which is king of fitting, because that means that an NFL player will be hosting the show on the night before the NFL's biggest game. Watt seemed pretty excited on Tuesday when he it became official that he would be hosting.
The musical guest for the show will be Luke Combs.
Although multiple NFL players have hosted the show during its 45-year run, it's not something that happens often. Watt will be first player to host the show since 2012, when Eli Manning handled hosting duties. Before that, no NFL player had hosted the show since 2007 when both Tom Brady and Peyton Manning hosted separate shows. Those are the only three times that an NFL player has hosted since 2000.
As for Watt, it's no surprise that SNL chose him and that's because he actually has a lot of experience in the acting department. As a matter of fact, if he decides to quit football anytime soon, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him take up acting. Over the past five years alone, Watt has appeared in a movie ("Bad Moms"), a TV show ("New Girl") while also appearing in multiple episodes of "The League."
This also won't be Watt's first foray into hosting. The Texans' star teamed up with Erin Andrews to host the Country Music Awards (CMA) in 2016.
Although we haven't seen many NFL players host the show, Watt will still have a high bar to meet, and that bar was mostly set by Peyton Manning, who pulled off multiple hilarious skits during his hosting job in 2007. You can watch one of those skits below or by clicking here.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
49ers' Super Bowl history
The 49ers are one win away from joining the Patriots and Steelers with the most Super Bowl...
-
Every Super Bowl result, MVP ever
Here's a look at the results of the previous 53 Super Bowls
-
Chiefs vs. 49ers odds, Super Bowl picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated 49ers vs. Chiefs 10,000 times.
-
Garoppolo, Mahomes to set SB record
The two quarterbacks are going to set a Super Bowl record together
-
Cowboys want to avoid Dak franchise tag
The Joneses want Prescott's deal done now, not later
-
Pro Bowl primer: Full rosters and more
The viewing details you need to know for Sunday's Pro Bowl are all right here
-
49ers roll over Packers in NFC title game
The 49ers opened up a 27-0 lead by halftime and didn't look back, winning the NFC Championship...
-
Mahomes shines as Chiefs beat Titans
A close game in the first half turned into a convincing final as the Chiefs booked their ticket...
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game