Texans' star J.J. Watt to host 'Saturday Night Live' and here's when it will be happening

J.J. Watt isn't playing in the Super Bowl this year, but millions of people will be watching him on the weekend of the Super Bowl, and that's because the Texans' star has been tabbed to host "Saturday Night Live."

The long-running NBC show announced this week that Watt will be be hosting SNL on Feb. 1, which is king of fitting, because that means that an NFL player will be hosting the show on the night before the NFL's biggest game. Watt seemed pretty excited on Tuesday when he it became official that he would be hosting.

SNL!!!!



I can’t even pretend to hide my excitement about this haha!



This is something truly special and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity from Lorne and everyone involved at @nbcsnl



New York City let’s have some fun!!! https://t.co/80WBtHS9Vv — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 21, 2020

The musical guest for the show will be Luke Combs.

Although multiple NFL players have hosted the show during its 45-year run, it's not something that happens often. Watt will be first player to host the show since 2012, when Eli Manning handled hosting duties. Before that, no NFL player had hosted the show since 2007 when both Tom Brady and Peyton Manning hosted separate shows. Those are the only three times that an NFL player has hosted since 2000.

As for Watt, it's no surprise that SNL chose him and that's because he actually has a lot of experience in the acting department. As a matter of fact, if he decides to quit football anytime soon, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him take up acting. Over the past five years alone, Watt has appeared in a movie ("Bad Moms"), a TV show ("New Girl") while also appearing in multiple episodes of "The League."

This also won't be Watt's first foray into hosting. The Texans' star teamed up with Erin Andrews to host the Country Music Awards (CMA) in 2016.

Although we haven't seen many NFL players host the show, Watt will still have a high bar to meet, and that bar was mostly set by Peyton Manning, who pulled off multiple hilarious skits during his hosting job in 2007. You can watch one of those skits below or by clicking here.