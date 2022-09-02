The Houston Texans are giving back to the Uvalde community. The Texans visited the school, where 19 children and two teachers were killed on May 24 during a shooting, ahead of the high school football team's season-opening game.

Texans CEO Cal McNair, vice president Hannah McNair, head coach Lovie Smith, linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Christian Kirksey and director of player care and sports medicine Roland Ramirez all made the trip, and surprised the Coyotes by revealing that the team would be getting new uniforms from Nike.

Kirksey was happy to have the opportunity to help out those affected by the tragedy in Uvalde. He said being a leader in the community is just as important as being a good football player.

"It was just special to see the smiles on their faces," Kirksey told the NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," "because we know that this city was impacted drastically. Being a leader and not just being a football player but being somebody that can be an extra shoulder to lean on definitely warmed something in my heart.

"We're just excited to be here and honored to be here and be here with the city and let them know that we support them in every way."

After the shooting occurred in May, the Texans donated a total of $400,000 to the Robb School Memorial Fund. Of that total amount, $200,000 came directly from the players, which the organization matched.

In addition to the uniforms and the donation, the Texans will be honoring Uvalde by wearing "Uvalde Strong" stickers on their helmets during their Week 1 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.