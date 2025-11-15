The Houston Texans are hoping to win their third game in the last four weeks and get back to .500 when they visit the Tennessee Titans in Week 11. The Texans would have liked to have quarterback C.J. Stroud back after he missed Week 10 due to a concussion, but he has been ruled out. The Titans have not been able to gain much traction with No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, ranking last in yards per game and points per game. Tennessee fired its head coach Brian Callahan in the middle of the season and will be looking for a new leader to pair with Ward.

Where to bet on Texans vs. Titans

Where to watch Texans vs. Titans on Sunday

When: Sunday, Nov. 16

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Texans vs. Titans betting preview

Odds: Texans -6.5, over/under 37.5

These teams met earlier this season with Houston winning 26-0. Tennessee's offense has been abysmal, but Houston's hasn't been much better regardless of who the quarterback is. The Texans are 4-5 against the spread and 3-6 to the Over on the year while the Titans are 3-6 ATS and 6-3 to the Over.

Texans vs. Titans SGP

Texans -6.5 (-110)

Cam Ward Under 188.5 passing yards (-114)

Under 37.5 (-110)

Final odds: +388 (wager $100 to win $388)

Model's Texans vs. Titans score prediction, picks

The Texans cover in 55% of SportsLine Projection Model simulations and the Under on 37.5 hits in 56% of simulations. However, the model does see value on the Titans on the money line at +255. Tennessee wins in 27% of simulations to bring value at those odds.

Texans vs. Titans score prediction: Texans 23, Titans 14

Want more Week 11 NFL picks?

