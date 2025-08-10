The Houston Texans turned to a seasoned defensive back to help stabilize a depleted secondary, signing veteran free-agent safety Jalen Mills, according to ESPN. The move comes after safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a knee injury in practice Thursday and fellow safety Jimmie Ward was arrested later that evening for violating conditions of his release in a separate legal matter.

Mills, 31, brings nine seasons of NFL experience to Houston with his most recent stop with the New York Jets in 2024. Selected in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, Mills developed into a starting cornerback and helped the franchise win Super Bowl LII.

Over five seasons in Philadelphia, Mills recorded 283 tackles and five interceptions. He transitioned to safety in 2020 and later signed with the New England Patriots, where he played two seasons before short stints with the New York Giants and New York Jets in 2024.

Mills appeared in nine games with the Jets, making eight starts, logging 44 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception before a December injury ended his season.

The signing also adds to Houston's growing "Jaylen/Jalen/Jaylin/Jaylon" roster theme. Mills joins safeties Jalen Pitre and Jaylen Reed, cornerback Jaylin Smith, wide receiver Jaylin Noel and offensive lineman Jaylon Thomas -- fortunately with different last names, sparing equipment staff and announcers from complete chaos.

Mills arrives as Houston navigates multiple setbacks at safety. On Thursday, Gardner-Johnson was carted off the practice field with a knee injury that initially raised fears of a torn ACL. Tests later confirmed the ligament is intact, though further evaluations are pending.

Hours later, Jimmie Ward -- still on the physically unable to perform list with a lingering foot injury -- was arrested in Montgomery County, Texas, for violating terms of his release from a June arrest on a felony assault charge. His attorney said the violation stemmed from alcohol use and that no new charges have been filed.

With preseason looming, Mills could find himself in the mix for significant snaps almost immediately.