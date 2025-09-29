The Cleveland Browns are adding some help on the offensive line, as they have traded for Houston Texans offensive tackle Cam Robinson, according to NFL Media. The deal reportedly includes a swap of late-round picks in 2027.

Cleveland.com recently reported the Browns were in the market for a left tackle due to injuries. Joe Flacco lost Dawand Jones to a season-ending knee injury in Week 3 and right tackle Jack Conklin has missed the last three games due to an elbow injury.

In the Browns' 34-10 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, KT Leveston started at left tackle and Cornelius Lucas started on the right side. They both struggled, as Flacco completed 16 of 34 passes for 184 yards, two interceptions and was sacked three times for 14 yards.

Should the Browns make a QB change? Mapping out Kevin Stefanski's next steps with Joe Flacco in Cleveland Cody Benjamin

As for Robinson, he was actually inactive during the Texans' 26-0 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, and has not played an offensive snap for Houston since the season opener vs. the Los Angeles Rams despite signing a one-year, $12 million deal with the Texans this offseason. Rookie Aireontae Ersery took his job at left tackle.

The former No. 34 overall pick out of Alabama spent his first eight NFL seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars before being traded to the Minnesota Vikings at the trade deadline last year following Christian Darrisaw's season-ending injury. Robinson has started in 102 of his 104 career games played.