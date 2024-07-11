The city of Houston remains in the process of recovery from the impact of Hurricane Beryl, a calamity that rocked the city with winds as hard as 80 mph. Over a million people are still lacking in power four days removed from the Category 1 hurricane ripping through the area.

Not even people as big as Houston Texans starting right tackle Tytus Howard are immune to the effects of the massive storm. He tweeted that his truck became stuck in the mud while driving around on Thursday.

"Tell me why I done let my truck slide into a ditch of like four feet of water," Howard tweeted. "Well half the truck. I'm need somebody with a tractor to come pull it out lol so I can get it towed."

Thankfully, the Monroeville, Alabama native received help from some locals at a gas station and eventually saw his truck escape its mud-filled embrace. Howard posted pictures and videos of his truck getting trapped in the mud, and the friendly strangers getting his vehicle free.

The 2019 first-round draft pick asked if he is officially a Houstonian on his multimedia post of the event, and it's safe to say that in Howard's case, the answer is yes.