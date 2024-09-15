Texans vs. Bears live updates: Inactives, odds, where to watch, live stream for 'Sunday Night Football'

Two young quarterbacks battle in prime time

Two of the most promising young quarterbacks in the NFL will square off on Sunday night as the Houston Texans play host to the Chicago Bears. Reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud and Co. got off to a strong start to the season with a 29-27 victory over the division rival Indianapolis Colts last week, and look to keep the good times rolling against a Bears squad that rode its defense and special teams to a 1-0 record in Caleb Williams' NFL debut. 

The Texans took a surprising leap forward last season in Stroud's rookie year, winning the AFC South a year after being one of the worst teams in the NFL. The Bears are looking to do the same after landing Williams with the No. 1 overall selection in this year's draft, which they received via trade from the Carolina Panthers after trading down out of the No. 1 spot in 2023. 

The Bears will be shorthanded on offense in this one, with wide receiver Keenan Allen not expected to play after dealing with a heel injury throughout the week. Williams will need to utilize players like D.J. Moore, rookie Rome Odunze (playing with an injury of his own), Cole Kmet and running back D'Andre Swift to get the offense going. Stroud, meanwhile, will have a full complement of weapons -- Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Stefon Diggs, Joe Mixon and more -- against a Bears defense that has consistently been one of the best in the NFL since acquiring Montez Sweat via trade last year.  

Which of these teams will improve to 2-0? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch 

Date: Sunday, Sep. 15 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: NRG Stadium (Houston)
Channel: NBC Stream: fubo
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Texans -6; O/U 45 (via SportsLine consensus odds)

