Sunday Night Football will feature the Chicago Bears (1-0) and Houston Texans (1-0) in a battle of undefeated teams. This will be the home opener for Houston during the 2024 NFL schedule. Last week, the Texans went on the road and secured a divisional win against the Indianapolis Colts, 29-27. On the other side, Chicago defended the turf at Solider Field, knocking off the Tennessee Titans, 24-17, despite not scoring a touchdown on offense. Receivers Keenan Allen (heel) and Rome Odunze (knee) are gametime decisions for Chicago.

Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Houston is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Texans vs. Bears odds via the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Before locking in any Bears vs. Texans picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Texans vs. Bears spread: Houston -6.5

Texans vs. Bears over/under: 45.5 points

Texans vs. Bears money line: Texans -282, Bears +230

CHI: Bears have scored first in 10 of their last 13 games

HOU: Texans have hit the 1H Moneyline in 15 of their last 22 games

Why the Texans can cover

Texans wide receiver Nico Collins is the No. 1 weapon in Houston after he had a dominant performance in 2023. He was able to build a strong rapport with quarterback CJ Stroud and will attack coverages from all three levels. Last year, the Michigan product had 80 receptions for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns. Last week, he caught six passes for a team-high 117 yards.

In the offseason, the Texans traded for receiver Stefon Diggs, another alpha in the room with a knack for getting open. The six-time Pro Bowler has racked up 816 receptions for 10,028 receiving yards and 69 touchdowns. He has six straight seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards. Last week, Diggs logged six catches for 33 yards, and two touchdowns.

Why the Bears can cover

The Bears made a long list of moves this offseason to improve the roster. Although they added Caleb Williams, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, and D'Andre Swift to the offense, the defense and special teams carried the team to the win against Tennessee. Chicago held the Titans to 244 total yards of offense and 3-of-14 on third downs. They shut down the passing attack, holding Tennessee to 104 passing yards. Chicago forced three turnovers, including a blocked punt returned for a score and a pick-six.

Linebacker TJ Edwards is an instinctive force defensively who has a nose for the football. In Week 1, Edwards finished with a team-high 15 total tackles with two TFLs. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson makes plays on the ball as well. The Miami product had three tackles, two pass breakups, and a 43-yard interception returned for a touchdown.

