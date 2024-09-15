Texans vs. Bears score, takeaways: C.J. Stroud outlasts Caleb Williams, struggling Chicago offense

The Houston Texans moved to 2-0 on Sunday night, defeating Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears, 19-13. While Chicago never led in this game, the Bears kept things close thanks to an impressive defensive effort that attempted to support a sputtering offense.

Williams and the Bears had a shot to win the game, down six points with 1:37 remaining in the fourth quarter, but the offense turned the ball over on downs at its own 40-yard line.

We saw more from Williams as a passer in his second NFL start, although that did also mean completing a couple of passes to the wrong team. The No. 1 overall pick completed 23 of 37 passes for 174 yards and two interceptions, and also led Chicago in rushing with 44 yards on five rushes. Khalil Herbert scored the Bears' first offensive touchdown of the season in the second quarter with a 2-yard rush.

As for the Texans, it wasn't the most polished performance, but 2-0 is 2-0. C.J. Stroud completed 23 of 36 passes for 260 yards and one touchdown, while Nico Collins starred with 135 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight receptions. Houston's rushing offense struggled, as Joe Mixon briefly left the contest with an ankle injury after being taken down by a no-call hip-drop tackle. Ka'imi Fairbairn played a critical role in the victory, going a perfect 4 of 4 on field goals with a long of 59 yards.

Let's take a look at what transpired in Houston on Sunday night.

Why the Texans won

Credit should be given to the Texans defense for its valiant effort, but we knew the unit had the upper hand entering this contest. Stroud's ability as a playmaker on Sunday night landed Houston in the win column. In a game where the Texans' running backs rushed for just 57 yards, more pressure was put on the young quarterback to come through. Especially when you consider the fact that the Bears' defensive front was very active in applying pressure.

It wasn't perfect. Stroud was sacked three times. But there were multiple instances where the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year got outside the pocket and delivered downfield. It's one of the reasons he's viewed as one of the most special young players in the game.

Why the Bears lost

Last week's incredible comeback victory over the Tennessee Titans allowed all of us to push off a narrative we knew we would have to address soon. This Bears offense is not good -- at least not right now. Yes, they are working in a rookie quarterback with a new offensive coordinator utilizing some new weapons, some of which are already injured. But the bottom line is Chicago has recorded 353 yards of total offense in eight quarters.

Play-calling for a rookie quarterback is always tough, but Shane Waldron is going to be a topic of conversation this week. What exactly is the identity of this offense? Is the offensive line going to be a major issue? There really was no answer for the blitz, and I'm not going to chalk all of that up to Keenan Allen being inactive.

Turning point

Despite how the game had gone, the Bears did have a chance to put together a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter. Williams hit Rome Odunze for a gain of 27 yards to get to the Chicago 47-yard line, but then Gerald Everett dropped a pass, and Williams was sacked for a loss of 8 yards by free agent addition Danielle Hunter.

Now behind the sticks by 18 yards, it was too much for Williams and Co. to overcome.

Play of the game

Collins has established himself as one of the best receivers in the NFL. In an offense that features Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell, Collins is Stroud's No. 1 pass-catcher. Right before halftime, he made a tremendous one-handed reception that was barely a catch.

As you can see, Collins secured the ball with his left hand while his left foot was on the field, and then he got his right foot inbounds. A pretty fantastic reception.

This 16-yard gain helped the Texans get in position for a 59-yard field goal before halftime.

What's next

The Bears have another road game next week, as they will travel to Indianapolis to play Anthony Richardson and the 0-2 Colts on Sunday. As for the Texans, they will hit the road and take on the 2-0 Minnesota Vikings.