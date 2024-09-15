Caleb Williams entered the 2024 NFL season projected by many to be the next C.J. Stroud: a first-round rookie with the gunslinging prowess to take the league by storm. Week 1 didn't exactly pan out that way for the new Chicago Bears quarterback, as Williams managed just 93 passing yards, with a 48% completion rate, in an unlikely victory over the Tennessee Titans. If it weren't for his defense, he'd probably be 0-1.

Stroud, on the other hand, continued his effortless excellence in a shootout win over the Indianapolis Colts, both controlling the ball and zipping it on-target in critical spots to pick up where he left off as 2023's Offensive Rookie of the Year. His next task: Outdoing Williams and the Bears in Houston's home opener, with a chance to reaffirm the Texans' place among the AFC's elite contenders.

Can Chicago rally around its young signal-caller and deliver a more balanced game to upset the Texans on the road? Or is Houston too talented to overcome? Either way, this is a must-see matchup.

How can you tune in? Which players could be X-factors? And who's actually primed to win? Here's our preview and prediction for the anticipated cross-conference showdown:

Where to watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 15 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 15 | 8:20 p.m. ET Location: NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)

NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas) TV: NBC | Stream: fubo (try for free)

NBC | fubo (try for free) Odds: Texans -6 | O/U 46 (SportsLine consensus)

Key matchups

Texans WR Stefon Diggs vs. Bears CB Jaylon Johnson: Diggs was busy in his first game since leaving the Buffalo Bills, collecting six catches for 33 yards and a touchdown. Almost all of his work came in the middle of the field, however, which is where Johnson and nickel corner Kyler Gordon will look to contain the veteran. If Diggs actually shakes loose deep, Chicago's "D" could be in trouble.

Diggs was busy in his first game since leaving the Buffalo Bills, collecting six catches for 33 yards and a touchdown. Almost all of his work came in the middle of the field, however, which is where Johnson and nickel corner Kyler Gordon will look to contain the veteran. If Diggs actually shakes loose deep, Chicago's "D" could be in trouble. Bears WR Keenan Allen vs. Texans CB Kamari Lassiter: Chicago came into the year equally stocked at wide receiver, but injuries have already hit both Allen and rookie Rome Odunze opposite D.J. Moore. If Allen is able to suit up, he'll look to rebound from an uneven start with Williams, and he'll potentially be up against a rookie in Lassiter who replaces the injured Jeff Okudah.

Chicago came into the year equally stocked at wide receiver, but injuries have already hit both Allen and rookie Rome Odunze opposite D.J. Moore. If Allen is able to suit up, he'll look to rebound from an uneven start with Williams, and he'll potentially be up against a rookie in Lassiter who replaces the injured Jeff Okudah. Bears OT Darnell Wright vs. Texans DE Will Anderson Jr.: Wright graded out as one of the Bears' top players of Week 1, allowing Williams to sit in and move around the pocket for extended time, but he'll face a taller task this time around. Anderson has the freakishly physical Danielle Hunter as a running mate, and he'll be looking for his first sack of 2024 after winning Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Burning questions

Bears: Can Caleb Williams settle into a rhythm? We all know that one of the USC product's greatest strengths is extending plays and then using his laser arm to overcome going off-schedule. But his lack of timing and structure was apparent in Week 1, though other circumstances, such as a red-zone drop by Keenan Allen, didn't help. It could be important for the rookie quarterback to take what's given early, build some momentum, and at least get the offense in scoring range to offload the defense's burden.

We all know that one of the USC product's greatest strengths is extending plays and then using his laser arm to overcome going off-schedule. But his lack of timing and structure was apparent in Week 1, though other circumstances, such as a red-zone drop by Keenan Allen, didn't help. It could be important for the rookie quarterback to take what's given early, build some momentum, and at least get the offense in scoring range to offload the defense's burden. Texans: Can DeMeco Ryans' secondary make strides? The defensive front isn't really a concern, considering Houston ranked eighth in Week 1 quarterback pressure rate (37.5%), but with Okudah sidelined at corner, there's a decent amount of uncertainty on the back end. In Week 1, remember, Anthony Richardson and the Colts aired it out for several monster gains despite an otherwise erratic passing attack. If Williams eludes early pressure, he could pose issues throwing it deep.

Prediction

One thing's for sure: The Bears aren't likely to replicate their season-opening performance, for multiple reasons. On one hand, Caleb Williams should be at least slightly more efficient through the air, even with injuries bruising the depth out wide. Getting D'Andre Swift more than 10 carries would also help. On the other, Matt Eberflus' defense probably won't have nearly as much success trying to bottle up C.J. Stroud and Co., whereas Will Levis' risky play style all but gifted the Bears crunch-time takeaways.

So do we expect the Bears to keep this close? Yes, relatively speaking. Eberflus' defense has proven scrappy since the back end of 2023, and Montez Sweat off the edge should be able to disrupt Stroud on occasion. Williams is also due for the aforementioned step forward. Even so, Houston has the collective edge in talent at premium spots, be it quarterback or wideout or pass rusher, and we still prefer their staff of DeMeco Ryans and Bobby Slowik. Call it a fun matchup, but another promising "W" for Houston.

Projected score: Texans 28, Bears 20