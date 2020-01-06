Texans vs. Bills live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Texans vs. Bills football game
Who's Playing
Buffalo @ Houston
What to Know
The Houston Texans will duke it out with the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday at NRG Stadium at 4:35 p.m. ET. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Houston going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.
Houston has to be hurting after a devastating 35-14 defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Titans last week. No one had a big game offensively for the Texans, but they got one touchdown from RB Duke Johnson.
Meanwhile, Buffalo came up short against the New York Jets last week, falling 13-6. QB Matt Barkley had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once.
The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 0-0. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Houston is stumbling into the contest with the fourth most passing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 280.7 on average. To make matters even worse for Houston, Buffalo enters the game with only 15 passing touchdowns allowed, good for second best in the NFL. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET
- Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ABC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $65.00
Odds
The Texans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bills, according to the latest NFL odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Texans as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 43
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Houston and Buffalo both have one win in their last two games.
- Oct 14, 2018 - Houston 20 vs. Buffalo 13
- Dec 06, 2015 - Buffalo 30 vs. Houston 21
Top Projected Fantasy Players
- Devin Singletary: 11.6 points
- Josh Allen: 21.44 points
- John Brown: 9.21 points
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
Watch This Game Live
-
2020 Draft order: See the top 24 picks
See who owns the first 24 picks of next year's NFL Draft with the wild card round in the books
-
2020 NFL playoff schedule breakdown
Get all the info you need, including the times, dates and TV schedule for every NFL playoff...
-
NFL coaching tracker: Follow every move
For the latest news, rumors and updates for NFL coaching changes and searches, check here
-
Vikings embrace underdog role in upset W
Minnesota was not given much of a chance to win and that's exactly how they like it
-
Garrett out: Cowboys coaching candidates
The Joneses have already begun eyeing talented potential replacements
-
Cowboys part ways with Jason Garrett
The bell has finally tolled in Dallas
-
Seahawks outlast injury-riddled Eagles
The Wilson to Metcalf connection was too much for an injury-riddled Philadelphia team to overcome
-
Vikings shock Saints in New Orleans
Cousins came up big on the first drive of overtime to pull off the upset and send the Vikings...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game