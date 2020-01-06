Texans vs. Bills live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Houston

What to Know

The Houston Texans will duke it out with the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday at NRG Stadium at 4:35 p.m. ET. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with Houston going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

Houston has to be hurting after a devastating 35-14 defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Titans last week. No one had a big game offensively for the Texans, but they got one touchdown from RB Duke Johnson.

Meanwhile, Buffalo came up short against the New York Jets last week, falling 13-6. QB Matt Barkley had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 0-0. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Houston is stumbling into the contest with the fourth most passing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 280.7 on average. To make matters even worse for Houston, Buffalo enters the game with only 15 passing touchdowns allowed, good for second best in the NFL. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:35 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $65.00

Odds

The Texans are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bills, according to the latest NFL odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Texans as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 43

Series History

Houston and Buffalo both have one win in their last two games.

Oct 14, 2018 - Houston 20 vs. Buffalo 13

Dec 06, 2015 - Buffalo 30 vs. Houston 21

