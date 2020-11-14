The Houston Texans will take on the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium. Cleveland is 5-3 overall and 3-1 at home, while the Texans are 2-6 overall and 1-3 on the road. The Browns have lost two of their past three games. The Texans have lost two in a row.

Cleveland is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Browns vs. Texans odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 47.5.

Browns vs. Texans spread: Browns -3.5

Browns vs. Texans over-under: 47.5 points

Browns vs. Texans money line: Cleveland -175, Houston 155

Cleveland fell to Las Vegas 16-6 two weeks ago. The Browns have scored fewer than 10 points in two of their last three games. Baker Mayfield passed for 122 yards. He has two TD passes in four of his past five home games. Jarvis Landry led the team with four catches for 52 yards. The Browns are third worst in the league in passing yards per game, with only 204.3 on average. Kareem Hunt rushed for 66 yards. He has a TD in three of four home games this season.

Nick Chubb has been out since Week 4 because of a knee injury, but could be activated to play in Week 10. Myles Garrett has a sack in six of his past seven games. Olivier Vernon had his first two sacks of the season in Week 8. The Browns have lost their last five meetings with the Texans and seven of 10 overall.

Meanwhile, Houston narrowly escaped with a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-25. It took four tries, but Houston finally earned its first road win of the season. Deshaun Watson passed for two TDs and 281 yards on 32 attempts for a 109 rating including a 77-yard touchdown toss to Will Fuller. Watson became the fifth quarterback in NFL history with 275-plus yards and a 105-plus rating in five straight games.

The Texans have registered the second fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 87.6 on average. David Johnson suffered a concussion early in the win vs. Jacksonville and his status is uncertain for Week 10. Duke Johnson totaled 73 yards from scrimmage and scored his first rushing TD of the season in relief. Fuller led the team with five catches for 100 yards last week. He has a TD catch in six straight games, the longest active streak in NFL. Brandin Cooks has a TD catch in three of his past four games.

