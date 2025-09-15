Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Texans vs. Buccaneers live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for 'Monday Night Football'

Monday night's doubleheader kicks off with Houston and Tampa Bay

By
1 min read

In the first of two "Monday Night Football" games we have on tap for Week 2, the Houston Texans play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa is coming off a dramatic, come-from-behind victory over the division rival Falcons in Week 1. If the Bucs can improve to 2-0, they'll maintain their early hold on first place in the NFC South -- a division they've won four years in a row. Staking out an early lead would go a long way toward making it five.

Houston, meanwhile, dropped a tough contest against the Los Angeles Rams last weekend. The Texans are looking to avoid falling too far behind the surprising Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South race. The Texans have won that division in back-to-back seasons, and if they want to make it three in a row, they need to get on the board with a win soon.

Both teams come into the game a bit shorthanded offensively, as the Bucs are without Tristan Wirfs and Chris Godwin while the Texans won't have Christian Kirk or Joe Mixon. Which defense is better able to take advantage of those respective absences will have a significant effect on the outcome of the game.

Which of these teams will come away with the victory? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Texans vs. Buccaneers live

  • Date: Monday, Sept. 15 | Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Location: NRG Stadium (Houston)
  • TV: ABC/ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free) 
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Texans -2.5; O/U 42.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Updating Live
(5)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
Texans need to bounce back

Houston's offense was dreadful in Week 1 against the Rams, with C.J. Stroud operating under pressure all game long. The Texans have to do a better job of keeping rushers out of Stroud's face so that he can find a better rhythm with Nico Collins, who was quiet last week.

Jared Dubin
September 15, 2025, 10:50 PM
Sep. 15, 2025, 6:50 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Bucs OL will be tested

Without Tristan Wirfs, the Bucs will likely have a tough time protecting Baker Mayfield against Houston's excellent pass rush. How the reshuffled offensive line holds up will play a significant role in whether Tampa can improve on its 4.6 yards-per-play average last week.

Jared Dubin
September 15, 2025, 10:40 PM
Sep. 15, 2025, 6:40 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Texans inactives

As expected for Houston, no Christian Kirk, Braxton Berrios, or Jake Andrews. Dameon Pierce is a surprise inactive. 

Jared Dubin
September 15, 2025, 9:43 PM
Sep. 15, 2025, 5:43 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied
Bucs inactives

As expected, no Tristan Wirfs or Chris Godwin. But Luke Goedeke is ACTIVE.

Jared Dubin
September 15, 2025, 9:43 PM
Sep. 15, 2025, 5:43 pm EDT
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    J.J. McCarthy (Ankle) Unlikely To Play Sunday Vs. Bengals

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Report: Jayden Daniels Dealing With Sprained Knee

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Joe Burrow To Undergo Toe Surgery

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Puka Nacua Is 1-Of-1

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Jared Verse & Byron Young Best Pass Rush Duo?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:22

    BREAKING: Jayden Daniels Has Knee Sprain, TBD vs Raiders

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    MNF Buccaneers at Texans: Houston Coming Off Lackluster Week 1

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    MNF Buccaneers at Texans; Baker Mayfield Looks to Buck Bad MNF Trend

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    MNF Buccaneers at Texans; Bucs Still Without Chris Godwin, Tristan Wirfs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Breaking News: Joe Burrow To Have Surgery On Toe, Will Likely Miss Three Months

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    Joe Burrow Needs Surgery on Toe, Will Miss At Least 3 Months

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    Possible Names Bengals Could Look At To Fill In For Joe Burrow

  • Image thumbnail
    5:28

    Bears, Lions: Two Organizations Going in Two Different Directions

  • Image thumbnail
    11:10

    Kansas City Chiefs Fall To 0-2 For First Time Since 2014

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Controversy Around the "Tush Push" Still Remains

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Mike McDaniel Not Thinking About Coaching Future

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    Bijan Robinson Hits 120+ Scrim Yards In Each Of His 1st Two Games Of The Season

  • Image thumbnail
    0:32

    Falcons Pull Away, Claim 1st Win Vs Vikings Since 2020

  • Image thumbnail
    1:55

    J.J. McCarthy: 1st Top-10 Pick With INT in Each Of His 1st Two Games Since 2021

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    MNF picks: Best bets for Buccaneers at Texans

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    MNF picks: Best bets for Chargers at Raiders

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Who Is the Best Quarterback in College Football?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    MLB Power Rankings: Mariners Win 9 Straight, Overtake Astros in AL West

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    MLB Power Rankings: 4-5 Teams in the Mix for Final NL Wild Card Spot

  • Image thumbnail
    2:23

    USC Not In Latest CFB Power Rankings

  • Image thumbnail
    0:13

    Colts hit walk-off field goal on second attempt after costly Broncos penalty

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    "This Is A New Look Falcons Team, Finally For The First Time In A Long Time"

See All NFL Videos