Houston's offense was dreadful in Week 1 against the Rams, with C.J. Stroud operating under pressure all game long. The Texans have to do a better job of keeping rushers out of Stroud's face so that he can find a better rhythm with Nico Collins, who was quiet last week.
Texans vs. Buccaneers live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for 'Monday Night Football'
Monday night's doubleheader kicks off with Houston and Tampa Bay
In the first of two "Monday Night Football" games we have on tap for Week 2, the Houston Texans play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Tampa is coming off a dramatic, come-from-behind victory over the division rival Falcons in Week 1. If the Bucs can improve to 2-0, they'll maintain their early hold on first place in the NFC South -- a division they've won four years in a row. Staking out an early lead would go a long way toward making it five.
Houston, meanwhile, dropped a tough contest against the Los Angeles Rams last weekend. The Texans are looking to avoid falling too far behind the surprising Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South race. The Texans have won that division in back-to-back seasons, and if they want to make it three in a row, they need to get on the board with a win soon.
Both teams come into the game a bit shorthanded offensively, as the Bucs are without Tristan Wirfs and Chris Godwin while the Texans won't have Christian Kirk or Joe Mixon. Which defense is better able to take advantage of those respective absences will have a significant effect on the outcome of the game.
Which of these teams will come away with the victory? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.
Where to watch Texans vs. Buccaneers live
- Date: Monday, Sept. 15 | Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: NRG Stadium (Houston)
- TV: ABC/ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Odds: Texans -2.5; O/U 42.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Without Tristan Wirfs, the Bucs will likely have a tough time protecting Baker Mayfield against Houston's excellent pass rush. How the reshuffled offensive line holds up will play a significant role in whether Tampa can improve on its 4.6 yards-per-play average last week.
If you want to take a look at a breakdown of what to watch on both sides of the ball for this game, head over to our full game preview from this morning.
As expected for Houston, no Christian Kirk, Braxton Berrios, or Jake Andrews. Dameon Pierce is a surprise inactive.
As expected, no Tristan Wirfs or Chris Godwin. But Luke Goedeke is ACTIVE.
