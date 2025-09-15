Texans vs. Buccaneers live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for 'Monday Night Football'

In the first of two "Monday Night Football" games we have on tap for Week 2, the Houston Texans play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tampa is coming off a dramatic, come-from-behind victory over the division rival Falcons in Week 1. If the Bucs can improve to 2-0, they'll maintain their early hold on first place in the NFC South -- a division they've won four years in a row. Staking out an early lead would go a long way toward making it five.

Houston, meanwhile, dropped a tough contest against the Los Angeles Rams last weekend. The Texans are looking to avoid falling too far behind the surprising Indianapolis Colts in the AFC South race. The Texans have won that division in back-to-back seasons, and if they want to make it three in a row, they need to get on the board with a win soon.

Both teams come into the game a bit shorthanded offensively, as the Bucs are without Tristan Wirfs and Chris Godwin while the Texans won't have Christian Kirk or Joe Mixon. Which defense is better able to take advantage of those respective absences will have a significant effect on the outcome of the game.

Which of these teams will come away with the victory? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

