Texans vs. Buccaneers odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, Week 16 predictions from advanced model on 95-65 run

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to play spoiler as the Houston Texans eye a second-straight AFC South title. The Buccaneers (7-7) would like to put an end to their streak of two straight losing seasons and seven over the past eight, while the Texans (9-5) look to even their record at 2-2 against NFC South foes. Saturday's game will start at 1 p.m. ET from Tampa. Houston is favored by a field goal in the latest Texans vs. Buccaneers odds, up from an open of 1.5, while the over-under for total points scored is 50.5, down from an open of 53.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago.

The model has set its sights on Texans vs. Buccaneers. The model is leaning over.

Texans vs. Buccaneers spread: Texans -3

Texans vs. Buccaneers over-under: 50.5 points

Texans vs. Buccaneers money line: Texans -171, Buccaneers +147

HOU: Texans are averaging 24.4 points per game

TB: Buccaneers are No. 1 in passing yards per game (327.9)

The model knows Houston has won three straight in the series. The Texans can also win their second straight AFC South championship and fourth in five years. Since 2011, Houston has won five division titles. The Texans are also 5-2-1 against the spread in their last eight games as a road favorite, as is the case on Saturday.

Defensively, Houston has been led by linebacker Zach Cunningham, who leads the team with 133 tackles, including 93 solo. He also has two sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss, one pass defensed and two fumble recoveries. Another force on defense has been safety Tashaun Gipson, who leads the team with three interceptions and will be looking to add to Deshaun Watson's interception total. Watson has thrown 11 picks on the season.

But just because Houston is on the verge of clinching a division title does not guarantee it will cover the Buccaneers vs. Texans spread on Saturday.

That's because the Buccaneers have totaled at least 475 yards of offense the past two games. With 475 yards against Houston, it would mark the first time in NFL history that a team has had three consecutive games with at least 475 yards. Tampa Bay has also scored at least 35 points in the last two games as well. With 35 against the Texans, it would mark the first time in Buccaneers history the team would have accomplished that feat in three straight games.

With top receivers Chris Godwin and Mike Evans expected to miss the rest of the season due to hamstring injuries, Breshad Perriman will be the team's top receiver. Perriman has been explosive at times this season, with 24 receptions for 409 yards (17.0 average) and five touchdowns. He has 10 explosive plays of over 20 yards. Perriman torched the Lions last week with five receptions for 113 yards and three end zone visits.

So who wins Buccaneers vs. Texans?