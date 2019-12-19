Texans vs. Buccaneers odds, line, spread: 2019 NFL picks, Week 16 predictions from model on 95-65 run

The Houston Texans can clinch their second straight AFC South title with a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday or a Tennessee loss to New Orleans. The Texans (9-5) defeated the Titans last week and have a better division record than Tennessee, while the Bucs (7-7) are looking for their first winning season since 2016 and need wins in the final two weeks to accomplish that. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa is set for 1 p.m. ET. Houston is a three-point favorite in the latest Texans vs. Buccaneers odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 49.5. Before making any Buccaneers vs. Texans picks of your own, see the latest NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 16 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 33-22 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 95-65 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch the past three years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, here are the NFL lines and trends for Texans vs. Buccaneers:

Texans vs. Buccaneers spread: Texans -3

Texans vs. Buccaneers over-under: 49.5 points

Texans vs. Buccaneers money line: Texans -163, Buccaneers +140

HOU: Texans are averaging 24.4 points per game

TB: Buccaneers are No. 1 in passing yards per game (327.9)

The model knows the Texans have been red-hot lately, winning three of their last four games and seven of 10. Houston has also clinched its second straight winning year and fifth in the past six.

Offensively, quarterback Deshaun Watson continues to be the Texans' catalyst, throwing for 3,668 yards on 314-of-463 passing. He has also connected on 26 touchdowns. Watson has tossed eight scores over the past four games, including three in a win over New England.

But just because Houston is on the verge of clinching a division title does not guarantee it will cover the Buccaneers vs. Texans spread on Saturday.

That's because Tampa Bay has also been on a roll, winning four in a row and five of the past six under coach Bruce Arians. The Bucs are 2-1 against AFC opponents this season and have outscored foes 416-398 (29.7 to 28.4). Tampa Bay is also 9-1-1 against the spread in its last 11 games in December.

Quarterback Jameis Winston fuels the offense, completing 342-of-554 passes for 4,573 yards and 30 touchdowns. Last week against the Lions, Winston completed 28-of-42 throws for 458 yards and four TDs, the second week in a row he had thrown for more than 400 yards and four scores. Wide receiver Mike Evans is on IR with a hamstring injury, while Chris Godwin is looking iffy with a hamstring injury of his own. Breshad Perriman caught three touchdowns last week and will likely serve as Winston's top wideout against Houston.

So who wins Buccaneers vs. Texans?