Two teams sitting at 3-4 will try to get to .500 as the Houston Texans host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. C.J. Stroud and the Texans pulled off an impressive 20-13 win against the Saints ahead of their bye week, but fell to the Carolina Panthers 15-13 in their last outing. Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers will try to stop a three-game skid after getting extra days of rest thanks to playing Thursday in Week 8. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is 1 p.m. ET. The Texans are three-point favorites in the latest Texans vs. Buccaneers odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 40. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan.

How to watch Buccaneers vs. Texans

Texans vs. Buccaneers date: Sunday, Nov. 5

Texans vs. Buccaneers time: 1 p.m. ET

Texans vs. Buccaneers TV channel: CBS

Texans vs. Buccaneers streaming: Paramount+

Before tuning into Sunday's Texans vs. Buccaneers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-123 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-15 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Texans vs. Buccaneers, the model is picking Under 40 total points to be scored. Mayfield has thrown for over 200 yards in each of the Bucs last three losses, but doesn't have the points to show for it and is about to face a defense that has only allowed five passing TDs this season despite allowing an average 236.1 passing yards.

Tampa Bay's defense has only allowed eight TDs in the air and will be less tested than they were in Week 8 against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Stroud and the Texans' offense showed rust against a soft Panthers defense and will tested more in Week 9 by the Bucs.

