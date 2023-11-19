C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans will try to stay hot when they host Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11 on CBS and Paramount+. The rookie quarterback out-dueled Joe Burrow in Week 10 to propel the Texans to a 30-27 road victory against the Bengals in Cincinnati. Meanwhile, Murray made his first start since having ACL surgery at the beginning of 2023 and helped the Cardinals get their second win of the season, 25-23 against the Atlanta Falcons. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first 30 days when you use the promo code STREAMNFL (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is 1 p.m. ET. The Texans are five-point favorites in the latest Texans vs. Cardinals odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 49.

Every NFL on CBS game this season can be watched on Paramount+.

How to watch Cardinals vs. Texans

Texans vs. Cardinals date: Sunday, Nov. 19

Texans vs. Cardinals time: 1 p.m. ET

Texans vs. Cardinals TV channel: CBS

Texans vs. Cardinals streaming: Paramount+

Week 11 NFL picks for Cardinals vs. Texans

Before tuning into Sunday's Texans vs. Cardinals game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-125 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-17 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Texans vs. Cardinals, the model is picking Houston to cover the spread. Stroud is solidifying his case to be Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Devin Singletary is helping him lead Houston's offense in the right direction. The Texans' defense is playing well against the run, so they could contain Murray if he tries to run the ball.

There's no denying that the Cardinals looked better in Week 10 with Murray under center and he will likely have an improved performance in Week 11. That being said, Arizona is 1-4 against the spread on the road this season is going up against a team that has covered their last two games.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+.