Los Angeles @ Houston

Current Records: Los Angeles 1-2; Houston 0-2-1

After two games on the road, the Houston Texans are heading back home. They will square off against the Los Angeles Chargers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Houston was close but no cigar this past Sunday as they fell 23-20 to the Chicago Bears. One thing holding the Texans back was the mediocre play of QB Davis Mills, who did not have his best game: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions. Mills ended up with a passer rating of 124.60.

Meanwhile, a victory for Los Angeles just wasn't in the stars this past Sunday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They have to be aching after a bruising 38-10 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chargers were down 31-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. No one had a standout game offensively for Los Angeles, but QB Justin Herbert led the way with one touchdown.

Houston is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

Houston is now 0-2-1 while Los Angeles sits at 1-2. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Texans are stumbling into the contest with the most rushing yards allowed per game in the league, having given up 202.3 on average. The Chargers have experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in the NFL in rushing yards per game, with only 59 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: Paramount+ (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Paramount+ (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

The Chargers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Texans, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -112

Houston have won two out of their last three games against Los Angeles.