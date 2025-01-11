Texans vs. Chargers live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch playoff game

The Chargers and Texans open up Wild Card Weekend

The NFL playoffs have arrived and begin at NRG Stadium where the Houston Texans are hosting the Los Angeles Chargers. Houston comes into these playoffs as the AFC South champions following a 10-7 regular season, while L.A. enters the postseason as the top wild-card entry in the conference thanks to an 11-6 campaign. 

This head-to-head features one of the more compelling quarterback duels on the entire Wild Card Weekend slate with Justin Herbert and C.J. Stroud set to square off. Herbert is still searching for the first playoff victory of his career, appearing in the postseason for just the second time. Meanwhile, this is Stroud's second go-around in the playoffs in as many seasons. After a tremendous rookie season in 2023, Stroud led the Texans to a wild-card victory and a divisional-round appearance. We also get quite the head-coaching duel with Jim Harbaugh leading the way in Los Angeles, while DeMeco Ryans looks to add to his playoff résumé in his second season as the top man in Houston. 

While both sides are oozing with talent, there are still plenty of questions as to whether or not they can make a deep run. After all, the Chargers went 3-5 against teams above .500 this season, while C.J. Stroud went 1-5 against winnings teams. One side will look to buck that trend beginning on Saturday. 

Who will advance to the divisional round? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of this playoff contest. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays. 

Texans vs. Chargers where to watch

Date: Saturday, Jan. 11 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
Location: NRG Stadium (Houston)
Channel: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Chargers -2.5 O/U 42 (via SportsLine consensus)

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    3:08

    Packers-Eagles Top 5 Moments

  • Image thumbnail
    3:38

    NFL On CBS Pregame Report: Chargers at Texans

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    NFL Injury Insight: Outlook For Jordan Love

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    NFL Injury Insight: Next Steps For Jalen Hurts

  • Image thumbnail
    3:26

    NFL Injury Insight: Deshaun Watson Retears Achilles

  • Image thumbnail
    3:41

    Saturday Wild Card Preview: Chargers at Texans

  • Image thumbnail
    1:00

    Saturday Wild Card Game Pick: Chargers at Texans

  • Image thumbnail
    2:21

    Saturday Wild Card Preview: Steelers at Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    Saturday Wild Card Game Pick: Steelers at Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    9:07

    NFL Offseason Plans

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    Jalen Hurts Ready To Go For Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    No. 7 Packers at No. 2 Eagles, O/U 45.5

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    No. 7 Broncos at No. 2 Bills, O/U 47.5

  • Image thumbnail
    2:59

    Lamar Jackson Earns First Team-All-Pro

  • Image thumbnail
    7:07

    Lamar Jackson vs. Josh Allen For MVP

  • Image thumbnail
    3:01

    Underrated NFL Wild Card Coaching Storylines

  • Image thumbnail
    6:14

    Josh Allen Headlines Diva-Less Offense

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Which Version Of George Pickens Do We See

  • Image thumbnail
    2:15

    Marshon Lattimore-Mike Evans Rivalry Continues

See All NFL Videos