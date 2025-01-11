The 2025 NFL Wild Card Weekend kicks off in the Lone Star State when C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans host Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday on Paramount+. The Texans topped the AFC South with a 10-7 regular-season record, and won their last game of the season against the Tennessee Titans, 23-14. Meanwhile, Jim Harbaugh's Chargers finished the season 11-6 and on a three-game winning streak, placing second in the AFC West behind the Kansas City Chiefs. You can stream Saturday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is 4:30 p.m. ET. The Chargers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Texans vs. Chargers odds from the SportsLine Consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 41.5. Los Angeles is a -157 money line favorite (risk $157 to win $100), while Houston is a +132 underdog (risk $100 to win $132).

Saturday's game will be streamed live on CBS.

How to watch Chargers vs. Texans

Texans vs. Chargers date: Saturday, Jan. 11

Texans vs. Chargers time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Texans vs. Chargers TV channel: CBS

Texans vs. Chargers streaming: Paramount+

NFL Playoffs picks for Chargers vs. Texans

The SportsLine advanced computer model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2025 NFL playoffs on a 31-14 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year, a stunning 69% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 211-142 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 65-35 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

For Texans vs. Chargers on Wild Card Weekend, the model is backing the Houston to cover the spread. While Los Angeles is the hotter team and has done a better job of covering the spread in the regular season (12-5-0 ATS compared to 7-8-2 ATS), the Texans defense has the opportunity to keep this game competitive and the score close.

Houston's passing defense finished the season ranked sixth in the league, so they should zero in on a Chargers receiving corps that consists of Ladd McConkey and not much else. Meanwhile, the Chargers scoring defense topped the NFL average points allowed (17.7) and touchdowns allowed (31) so they will challenge Stroud and the Texans in the redzone.

