Texans vs. Chargers prediction: How to watch, stream Deshaun Watson vs. Philip Rivers on CBS, CBS All Access

Both the Texans and the Chargers are looking to climb above .500 when they square off against one another on Sunday.

While Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson is getting a lot of buzz heading into Week 3, this quarterback showdown of Deshaun Watson vs. Philip Rivers is nothing to write off.

Before we jump more into this matchup, let's make sure you know where to catch all the action.

Preview

The Texans (1-1) fell in their opener against the Saints in heartbreaking fashion as Drew Brees marched down the field to set up the game-winning field goal. Had Brees not pulled that rabbit out of his hat, Deshaun Watson's two-play touchdown drive to give Houston the lead with less than a minute to go would have been the main storyline. The Texans were able to get in the win column against the Jaguars in Week 2, but Watson was relatively contained in that contest and Gardner Minshew II almost did his best Drew Brees impression with a two-minute drill that nearly gave Jacksonville the win. The big problem for Houston at this point in the season is keeping Watson upright as he was sacked five times against Jacksonville in Week 2.

As for the Chargers (1-1), they are doing just fine without running back Melvin Gordon, who continues to hold out for a new contract. Austin Ekeler has taken over the starting role masterfully and backup Justin Jackson has also been extremely efficient in his limited opportunities. Los Angeles was able to win in an overtime thriller against the Colts in the opener, but then were held to just 10 points in their Week 2 loss to the Lions. In that loss, critical turnovers by Philip Rivers and Austin Ekeler proved to be the Chargers' demise.

Prediction

This should be a pretty competitive game between two AFC teams that were right in the thick of the playoff race a year ago. If the Chargers had a bit more of a home field advantage, that would probably sway the prediction, but Watson and the Texans offense likely won't be rattled much. As long as Houston can keep him upright, they should be able to walk away with the win.

The pick: 28-16, Texans

