Despite nursing a quad injury that limited his participation in practice this week, new Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks is active for the team's 2020 opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night. Cooks had previously been declared a game-time decision, but after testing his quad in pre-game warm-ups at Arrowhead Stadium, the former Los Angeles Rams starter is set to be part of Houston's revamped WR corps to kick off the new season.

Acquired from L.A. as part of a swap of draft picks in April, the 26-year-old Cooks has battled multiple injuries -- namely concussions -- in recent years, missing two games during a down year with the Rams in 2019. If he's healthy enough to take the field, he figures to be among the top targets for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who lost an All-Pro pass catcher in DeAndre Hopkins this offseason. There's always a chance, however, Houston could limit his snaps in Week 1 while he recovers from the quad injury.

Cooks had four straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons from 2015-18, splitting time between the Rams, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints. He's positioned atop Houston's WR depth chart alongside Will Fuller, Randall Cobb and Kenny Stills.

The Texans' inactives include receiver Keke Coutee, linebackers Dylan Cole and Jonathan Greenard, offensive tackle Charlie Heck, corner Cornell Armstrong and fullback Cullen Gillaspia. The Chiefs declared defensive ends Taco Charlton and Demone Harris, tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, corner BoPete Keyes and offensive lineman Yasir Durant inactive. You can follow along with all the action from the season opener in our live blog.