Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will try to lock up the AFC West in Week 15 when they travel to Houston to face the Texans on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Chiefs hung on for a 34-28 win against Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos last week. Meanwhile, the Texans came close to securing their second win of the season in Week 14 before being narrowly beaten by Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, 27-23.

Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Chiefs are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Texans vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 48.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live in select markets on Paramount+.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Texans

Texans vs. Chiefs date: Sunday, Dec. 18

Texans vs. Chiefs time: 1 p.m. ET

Texans vs. Chiefs TV channel: CBS

Texans vs. Chiefs streaming: Paramount+ (use promo code ALLYEAR for half-off your first year)

Week 15 NFL picks for Chiefs vs. Texans

Before tuning into Sunday's Texans vs. Chiefs game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 157-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season, and is a sizzling 21-5 on straight-up NFL picks over the past two weeks.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Texans vs. Chiefs, the model is picking Kansas City to cover the spread. While the Texans made the game interesting for the superior Cowboys in Week 14, the model doesn't see the Chiefs falling into the same trap.

Houston has taken a mighty hit with rookie standout Dameon Pierce being sidelined at least a week with a high ankle sprain. Wide receivers Nico Collins and Brandin Cooks are also dealing with injuries, so the Texans could have a hard time matching the Chiefs' dynamic offense. The Texans will be further challenged by the Chiefs' defensive front, which promises to be a much tighter unit this week after bumbling the ball too many times against the Broncos in Week 14.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+.