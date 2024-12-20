The Kansas City Chiefs (13-1) and the Houston Texans (9-5) will square off in an AFC battle on Saturday during the Week 16 NFL schedule. The Chiefs are fighting to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff bracket. They have won four straight games, defeating the Cleveland Browns, 21-7, last week. The Texans have secured two wins in a row. Last week, Houston beat the Miami Dolphins, 20-12. The Chiefs are the top seed in the AFC, with Houston coming in as the fourth seed.

Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City is set for 1 p.m. ET. Kansas City is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Texans vs. Chiefs odds from the SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 42. The Chiefs are -187 money-line favorites, while the Texans are +156 underdogs. Before locking in any Texans vs. Chiefs picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model, as well as everything else that SportsLine has to help you crush your Week 16 picks.

Now, the model has simulated Texans vs. Chiefs 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and NFL betting predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Texans vs. Chiefs:

Texans vs. Chiefs spread: Kansas City -3.5

Texans vs. Chiefs over/under: 42 points

Texans vs. Chiefs money line: Kansas City -187, Houston +156

HOU: Texans are 6-6-2 against the spread this season

KC: Chiefs are 6-8 against the spread this season

Texans vs. Chiefs streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Chiefs can cover

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will put his team in the best position to win games and score points. This season, he ranks ninth in the league in passing yards (3,348) and passing touchdowns (22) with a 64.6 QBR. Mahomes has thrown for multiple passing touchdowns in seven games this season.

Receiver Xavier Worthy has finished with at least 40 receiving yards in five straight games. Last week, he had 46 receiving yards, 30 rushing yards, and a score. Tight end Travis Kelce has a knack for being a reliable weapon. This season, Kelce has 84 receptions, 709 receiving yards and two scores. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Texans can cover

Running back Joe Mixon has been a consistent playmaker. The Oklahoma product is 12th in the NFL in rushing yards (910) and tied for seventh in rushing touchdowns (11). He has also added 277 receiving yards. The 28-year-old has compiled seven games with 100-plus rushing yards.

Receiver Nico Collins finds a way to attack the field on all three levels with ease. Collins leads the team in receiving yards (849) and touchdowns (6) despite missing five games. The Michigan product has 12 catches of 20-plus yards. Collins scored two touchdowns in the win over the Dolphins last week. See who to back at SportsLine.

